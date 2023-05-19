My client, a leader in the solar industry, is currently looking for a Solar Project Manager in their Residential Installations team to join them on a permanent basis.
Desired Skills:
- coc
- read seal
- electrician
- RCDD
- Wireman’s licence
- PV Greencard
- management
- generator
- solar
- renewable
- energy
- SAPVIA
- facilities
- data centre
- infrastructure
- alternative
- Energy Efficiency
- Solar Energy
- Energy policy
- Energy Procurement
- Sustainable Energy
- project management
- tenders
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
This role will require you to lead all projects in terms of energy solutions as well as the team towards achieving the residential service and strategic objectives to ensure increased profits and market penetration.