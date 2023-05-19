Solution Architect/Team Leader – C# – Gauteng Centurion

May 19, 2023

Do you love developing a Project end to end? Are you ready to run a small team and take point in delivering exciting software development projects? Do you have work experience in any form of insurance eg Long-term or short-term or medical insurance? Let’s talk!

International concern seeks an experienced Solution Architect/Developer with the following skills and abilities:

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • 5 – 7 Years coding in C#
  • Design and develop medium to complex solutions.
  • Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems.
  • Provide guidance in troubleshooting root-cause errors.
  • Manage and guide junior team members to achieve their goals.
  • Take part in the design workshops of the database and software.
  • Stay up to date with technology trends, investigate solutions and make appropriate recommendations.
  • Mentor Juniors and run a Project from end-to-end
  • Write software according to business requirements specifications, processes, and standards.
  • Perform unit testing and hand over completed software for further testing, within agreed timeframes.
  • Responsible for all aspects of the application development project life cycle.
  • Develop and maintain modern software application architecture roadmap that supports an evolving enterprise innovation platform.
  • Define and Maintain Application / Data / Security Architecture Principles and Policies.
  • Update system documentation.
  • Cloud experience in Microsoft Azure

Qualification

Minimum Requirements:

  • BTech IT or Informatics OR
  • Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, or related experience.

Work Experience

Minimum Requirements:

  • At least 7 years in-depth programming experience with C# .NET and [URL Removed] knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server.
  • In-depth knowledge of XML and web services
  • Understanding of Agile principals
  • Exposure to the financial services industry, specifically short-term insurance.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Strong understanding of the various phases of a software development life cycle;
  • Good appreciation of software design principles, practices and patterns;
  • Structured approach to software development;
  • Experience with in-depth testing;
  • Ability to “see the bigger picture”, i.e. appreciate the business context in which the software will be deployed;
  • Working in an Agile team/environment and related workflows/

Desired Skills:

  • Cloud Azure; C#
  • MS SQL
  • Team Leading
  • Agile
  • Unit Testing
  • Design and Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Total Cost to Company

