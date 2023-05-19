Solution Architect/Team Leader – C# – Gauteng Centurion

Do you love developing a Project end to end? Are you ready to run a small team and take point in delivering exciting software development projects? Do you have work experience in any form of insurance eg Long-term or short-term or medical insurance? Let’s talk!
International concern seeks an experienced Solution Architect/Developer with the following skills and abilities:
Duties and Responsibilities:
- 5 – 7 Years coding in C#
- Design and develop medium to complex solutions.
- Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems.
- Provide guidance in troubleshooting root-cause errors.
- Manage and guide junior team members to achieve their goals.
- Take part in the design workshops of the database and software.
- Stay up to date with technology trends, investigate solutions and make appropriate recommendations.
- Mentor Juniors and run a Project from end-to-end
- Write software according to business requirements specifications, processes, and standards.
- Perform unit testing and hand over completed software for further testing, within agreed timeframes.
- Responsible for all aspects of the application development project life cycle.
- Develop and maintain modern software application architecture roadmap that supports an evolving enterprise innovation platform.
- Define and Maintain Application / Data / Security Architecture Principles and Policies.
- Update system documentation.
- Cloud experience in Microsoft Azure
Qualification
Minimum Requirements:
- BTech IT or Informatics OR
- Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, or related experience.
Work Experience
Minimum Requirements:
- At least 7 years in-depth programming experience with C# .NET and [URL Removed] knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server.
- In-depth knowledge of XML and web services
- Understanding of Agile principals
- Exposure to the financial services industry, specifically short-term insurance.
Minimum Requirements:
- Strong understanding of the various phases of a software development life cycle;
- Good appreciation of software design principles, practices and patterns;
- Structured approach to software development;
- Experience with in-depth testing;
- Ability to “see the bigger picture”, i.e. appreciate the business context in which the software will be deployed;
- Working in an Agile team/environment and related workflows/
Desired Skills:
- Cloud Azure; C#
- MS SQL
- Team Leading
- Agile
- Unit Testing
- Design and Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Total Cost to Company