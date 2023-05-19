Solutions Analyst at Reverside

May 19, 2023

Reverside is looking for a Solutions Analyst with 5+ years experience working on core mainframe applications to join a new and exciting project team.

Requirements

  • Core Mainframe application knowledge – 5 Years’ experience
  • Manuel testing skills – 5 Years’ experience
  • Agile – SAFE Methodology – 2 Years’ experience
  • 5 Year working within a banking environment
  • Banking knowledge, strong analytical and problem solving skills, excellent written and verbal communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • AGILE
  • Banking knowledge
  • Solutions Analyst
  • Information Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

