Solutions Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Reverside is looking for a Solutions Analyst with 5+ years experience working on core mainframe applications to join a new and exciting project team.
Requirements
- Core Mainframe application knowledge – 5 Years’ experience
- Manuel testing skills – 5 Years’ experience
- Agile – SAFE Methodology – 2 Years’ experience
- 5 Year working within a banking environment
- Banking knowledge, strong analytical and problem solving skills, excellent written and verbal communication skills
Desired Skills:
- AGILE
- Banking knowledge
- Solutions Analyst
- Information Technology
About The Employer:
