Solutions Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Reverside is looking for a Solutions Analyst with 5+ years experience working on core mainframe applications to join a new and exciting project team.

Requirements

Core Mainframe application knowledge – 5 Years’ experience

Manuel testing skills – 5 Years’ experience

Agile – SAFE Methodology – 2 Years’ experience

5 Year working within a banking environment

Banking knowledge, strong analytical and problem solving skills, excellent written and verbal communication skills

Desired Skills:

AGILE

Banking knowledge

Solutions Analyst

Information Technology

About The Employer:

