Tech giants advancing in generative AI with multi-faceted approach

As the global appetite for generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) reaches unprecedented levels, technology behemoths such as Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Amazon are not merely allocating substantial resources to develop novel GenAI models – they are also actively pursuing advancements in product offerings, foundational infrastructure, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their positions across the GenAI technology spectrum.

Kiran Raj, practice head of Disruptive Tech at analyst GlobalData, comments: “Google, for instance, has invested in Anthropic, launched chatbot Bard, and introduced new models like Universal Policy (UniPi) and Pathway Language Model 2 (PaLM 2). In its recent I/O, the company unveiled over 20 products powered by PaLM 2, signaling its intent to exploit GenAI’s potential across diverse applications.”

Saurabh Daga, associate project manager of Disruptive Tech at GlobalData, adds: “After a significant investment in OpenAI and launching GenAI-powered versions of Bing and Edge, Microsoft introduced Kosmos-1, a large language model. The company further expanded its GenAI portfolio with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Security Copilot tools, demonstrating a commitment to practical AI solutions. Recently, the company partnered with ERP specialist SAP for GenAI-based recruiting solutions, highlighting the technology’s potential in talent acquisition.”

GlobalData’s latest Innovation Radar report – Generative AI powerplay: what’s in the Big Tech AI playbook? – offers a comprehensive view on how big tech is moulding the GenAI landscape by refining their proficiencies across the technology stack.

Many tech giants have been making their AI tools and models available to the public, often as open-source software. This trend is expected to continue, as it can drive innovation, increase the talent pool, and help ensure the widespread benefits of AI. GenAI has a wide range of applications from content creation, to prediction and simulation in scientific research, to personalised recommendations in ecommerce and entertainment.

And the tech giants are likely to continue expanding the application of generative AI in various fields.

Daga concludes: “Given the complexity and interdisciplinary nature of AI research, the tech giants are likely to form more partnerships with academic institutions, research organisations, and other companies,” says Daga. “However, as AI technologies become more powerful and widespread, there is a growing concern around the ethical and societal implications.

“Companies are likely to invest more in developing guidelines, tools, and procedures to ensure the responsible use of AI,” Daga adds. “This includes transparency in AI decision-making, mitigation of bias, privacy protection, and more.”