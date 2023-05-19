Technical Architect Full Stack Angular – Gauteng Centurion

May 19, 2023

Role Purpose:
Design the comprehensive technical full stack angular/engagement/ui architecture for solutions that support business.
Requirements

  • Degree or Diploma in IT, Engineering or related disciplines
  • 8-10 years of IT solution delivery ideally in a diverse set of roles
  • 5-10 years’ experience in design and development of front-end technologies and architectures
  • Exposure to Agile Development environment, system development and implementation of large object orientated solutions in Java based platforms
  • Experience in the Insurance industry with good general knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies

Responsibilities:
Internal Process

  • Work with Solution Architects and Back-end Technical Architects to understand and develop the road map of the evolution of the front-end technology stack to enable the required Systems of Engagement
  • Analyse business requirements to determine viable options for solution design and ensure implementation addresses key issues, business strategic objectives and end to end solution design.
  • Define and communicate high level technical architecture requirements to inform business cases.
  • Design comprehensive technical solutions that support the business value chain and align to the overall solution architecture.
  • Ensure that the business requirements are reflected in the design and that the appropriate business and technical services are reflected in the overall architecture.
  • Have a deep understanding of the various front-end technologies – JavaScript, TypeScript, Angular, Springboot, ReST, Security
  • Have an understanding and experience with Amazon Webservices (AWS)and related services
  • Be able to perform Proof-of-Concepts (PoCs) to evaluatesoftware, frameworks and technologies.
  • Operate across the technical levels within the enterprise architecture as well as the value chain in order to develop holistic and integrated solutions.
  • Contribute to the analysis and development through facilitating and engaging in collaborative analysis sessions, ensuring integration throughout all affected systems and taking a technical design role.
  • Collaborate with various teams to conduct Technical Architecture reviews for a broad set of projects.
  • Review and provide input into functional and non-functional requirements in line with the overall architecture.
  • Provide requirements to Enterprise Architects that drive strategic direction for business application, information and technology architecture
  • Partner with Enterprise Architects for specific sub-domains in support of solution definition and development
  • Thought leadership on new technology trends

Client

  • Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to development team and business stakeholders
  • Build and maintain relationships with development teams and internal and external business stakeholders
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which build rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client experience

Internal Stakeholders

  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.
  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders
  • Positively influence and participate in change initiatives
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge
  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas
  • Take ownership for driving career development
  • Function as a liaison to Business and IT partners in order to gain broad understanding of industry trends and innovations, and their impact on technology.

Finances

  • Identify opportunities to enhance cost-effectiveness and increase operational efficiency
  • Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Desired Skills:

  • java
  • angular
  • typescript

Learn more/Apply for this position