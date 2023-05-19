Technical Architect Full Stack Angular

Role Purpose:
Design the comprehensive technical full stack angular/engagement/ui architecture for solutions that support business.
Requirements
- Degree or Diploma in IT, Engineering or related disciplines
- 8-10 years of IT solution delivery ideally in a diverse set of roles
- 5-10 years’ experience in design and development of front-end technologies and architectures
- Exposure to Agile Development environment, system development and implementation of large object orientated solutions in Java based platforms
- Experience in the Insurance industry with good general knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies
Responsibilities:
Internal Process
- Work with Solution Architects and Back-end Technical Architects to understand and develop the road map of the evolution of the front-end technology stack to enable the required Systems of Engagement
- Analyse business requirements to determine viable options for solution design and ensure implementation addresses key issues, business strategic objectives and end to end solution design.
- Define and communicate high level technical architecture requirements to inform business cases.
- Design comprehensive technical solutions that support the business value chain and align to the overall solution architecture.
- Ensure that the business requirements are reflected in the design and that the appropriate business and technical services are reflected in the overall architecture.
- Have a deep understanding of the various front-end technologies – JavaScript, TypeScript, Angular, Springboot, ReST, Security
- Have an understanding and experience with Amazon Webservices (AWS)and related services
- Be able to perform Proof-of-Concepts (PoCs) to evaluatesoftware, frameworks and technologies.
- Operate across the technical levels within the enterprise architecture as well as the value chain in order to develop holistic and integrated solutions.
- Contribute to the analysis and development through facilitating and engaging in collaborative analysis sessions, ensuring integration throughout all affected systems and taking a technical design role.
- Collaborate with various teams to conduct Technical Architecture reviews for a broad set of projects.
- Review and provide input into functional and non-functional requirements in line with the overall architecture.
- Provide requirements to Enterprise Architects that drive strategic direction for business application, information and technology architecture
- Partner with Enterprise Architects for specific sub-domains in support of solution definition and development
- Thought leadership on new technology trends
Client
- Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to development team and business stakeholders
- Build and maintain relationships with development teams and internal and external business stakeholders
- Participate and contribute to a culture which build rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client experience
Internal Stakeholders
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders
- Positively influence and participate in change initiatives
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas
- Take ownership for driving career development
- Function as a liaison to Business and IT partners in order to gain broad understanding of industry trends and innovations, and their impact on technology.
Finances
- Identify opportunities to enhance cost-effectiveness and increase operational efficiency
- Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.
Desired Skills:
- java
- angular
- typescript