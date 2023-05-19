Technical Assistant at SFG Engineering Services PTY LTD – Remote Remote

Job requirements:
- Proficiency in English and Malay
- Technical experience will be advantageous.
- .2- 3 years of experience working in the ship repair/oil & gas industry will be advantageous
- Valid driver license
- Computer literate, proficient in MS Office programs
- Excellent client-facing skills
Job responsibilities:
- Assist in all technical work carried out by the company as instructed.
- Carry out equipment setup, packing, repair, and maintenance.
- Report to the Supervisor and or Project manager
Desired Skills:
- Ship repair
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate