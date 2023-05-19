Technical Assistant at SFG Engineering Services PTY LTD

May 19, 2023

Job requirements:

  • Proficiency in English and Malay
  • Technical experience will be advantageous.
  • .2- 3 years of experience working in the ship repair/oil & gas industry will be advantageous
  • Valid driver license
  • Computer literate, proficient in MS Office programs
  • Excellent client-facing skills

Job responsibilities:

  • Assist in all technical work carried out by the company as instructed.
  • Carry out equipment setup, packing, repair, and maintenance.
  • Report to the Supervisor and or Project manager

Desired Skills:

  • Ship repair

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

