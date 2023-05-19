Test Analyst-Automation – Gauteng Pretoria

- Focus on Testing and steering Testing work streams within the product of ILOG-ATS topics.
- Manual and Automated testing.
- Reporting.
- Refinement of requirements relating to QA and testing.
- Innovation with continuous business improvement.
- Required to travel overseas.
Minimum Requirements:
- Required: IT degree or diploma or relevant certification.
- At least 4+ years’ experience and excellent understanding of Testing:
- Unit.
- Integration.
- Regression.
- Automation.
- Cypress or Selenium.
- API test automation tools.
- Basic understanding of testing Front-End and Back-end components of an application.
Desired Skills:
- API test automation tools
- Cypress
- Selenium