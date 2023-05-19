Test Analyst-Automation – Gauteng Pretoria

May 19, 2023

  • Focus on Testing and steering Testing work streams within the product of ILOG-ATS topics.

  • Manual and Automated testing.

  • Reporting.

  • Refinement of requirements relating to QA and testing.

  • Innovation with continuous business improvement.

  • Required to travel overseas.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Required: IT degree or diploma or relevant certification.

  • At least 4+ years’ experience and excellent understanding of Testing:
    • Unit.

    • Integration.

    • Regression.

    • Automation.

  • Cypress or Selenium.

  • API test automation tools.

  • Basic understanding of testing Front-End and Back-end components of an application.

Desired Skills:

