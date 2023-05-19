Test Analyst II (Planning and Merchandising) (OS)

Position Purpose:
To perform functional and non-functional testing for the implementation of:
- Successful business solutions (new and changed applications / functionality)
- Defect fixes
- System enhancements
- End-to-end, systems integration and regression testing
- Regression testing (this will be for changes to systems or business products) and fixes for incidents.
- Non-functional testing such as performance-related and security-related testing.
This role identifies and defines the required test scenarios and/or test cases, coordinates the execution of testing inclusive of functional hand-over points, monitors detailed testing progress and results in each test cycle and evaluates the overall quality. The test analyst verifies and validates that the intended solution meets stated requirements, expected outcomes and specifications that guided its design and development, and that they work as expected.
Testing includes integration to non-SAP, external systems. Job Scope functional areas
- SAP Master Data Management
- SAP Rebates Management
- Rebates Settlements Management i.e., Condition Contracts
- SAP Purchasing and Materials Management
- SAP Pricing and Promotions
Qualifications:
- Formal Education Grade 12 – essential
- Diploma or Degree qualified (IT or related technical) – desirable
- Formal software testing training (e.g., ISTQB, ISEB) – essential
Experience:
- Manual testing experience 4+ years
- SQL experience 2+ years
- Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc). 3+ years
- Testing in a Retail sector 2+ years
- SAP Integration with external systems such as BambooRose, B2B, MQ 2+ years
- SAP Materials Management (MM)experience 2+ years
- JDA Forecasting, ASR, AWR experience. 2+ years
- SAP Purchasing / Materials Management
- Decent understanding of SAP purchasing modules is required with experience in the testing of SAP Local and Import Procurement.
- Experience in Stores and Distribution Centre procurement processes.
- SAP Retail & Purchasing cross-functional experience
- SAPIRT330 Planning Purchasing and Merchandise Distribution
Or
- SAPIRT Function Overview in SAP for Retail 2+ years
- SAP Master Data Management 2+ years
- SAP Stores, Distribution Centre and Retail cross-functional experience 2+ years
SAP Warehouse Management and Logistics 1+ years
- Understanding of WM processes in SAP.
- Configuration of SAP WM or EWM module.
- Integration of different modules with MM (i.e., MM/SD)
- Any other modules would be advantageous
- Prior SAP (integrated) implementation experience.
SAP Stores Knowledge 1+ years
- Decent understanding of SAP Store modules is required with experience in the testing of SAP POS.
- Experience in Front-end Fiori application.
SAP HANA knowledge 1+years
- Experience working on HANA would be advantageous
- Understand how to find tables, view data in those tables
- Understand how to find views, validate the output of a view, troubleshoot data in the view.
- Testing in an Agile environment 2+ years
- SAP GTS experience 1+ years
- Automated testing tool experience 1+ years
- Experience of testing using test management tools such as ALM/QC. 2+ years
- Experience in HPE Unified Functional Testing (UFT), Neoload & Load Runner.
- Experience of testing using an automated test tool such as QC and QTP/Selenium/UFT or any other. 1+ years
- Thorough knowledge of structured test methods and processes. 3+ years
- Proven experience of testing complex user interfaces. 3+ years
- Excellent understanding of testing concepts and the role of QA within Agile development methodology / Scrum management techniques. 3+ years
- Specification of functional / non-functional test data requirements. 3+ years
- Solution Manager experience – Solman Charm. 1+ years
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- SQL
- Jira
- Retail