Test Analyst II (Planning and Merchandising) (OS)

Position Purpose:

To perform functional and non-functional testing for the implementation of:

Successful business solutions (new and changed applications / functionality)

Defect fixes

System enhancements

End-to-end, systems integration and regression testing

Regression testing (this will be for changes to systems or business products) and fixes for incidents.

Non-functional testing such as performance-related and security-related testing.

This role identifies and defines the required test scenarios and/or test cases, coordinates the execution of testing inclusive of functional hand-over points, monitors detailed testing progress and results in each test cycle and evaluates the overall quality. The test analyst verifies and validates that the intended solution meets stated requirements, expected outcomes and specifications that guided its design and development, and that they work as expected.

Testing includes integration to non-SAP, external systems. Job Scope functional areas

SAP Master Data Management

SAP Rebates Management

Rebates Settlements Management i.e., Condition Contracts

SAP Purchasing and Materials Management

SAP Pricing and Promotions

Qualifications:

Formal Education Grade 12 – essential

Diploma or Degree qualified (IT or related technical) – desirable

Formal software testing training (e.g., ISTQB, ISEB) – essential

Experience:

Manual testing experience 4+ years

SQL experience 2+ years

Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc). 3+ years

Testing in a Retail sector 2+ years

SAP Integration with external systems such as BambooRose, B2B, MQ 2+ years

SAP Materials Management (MM)experience 2+ years

JDA Forecasting, ASR, AWR experience. 2+ years

SAP Purchasing / Materials Management

Decent understanding of SAP purchasing modules is required with experience in the testing of SAP Local and Import Procurement.

Experience in Stores and Distribution Centre procurement processes.

SAP Retail & Purchasing cross-functional experience

SAPIRT330 Planning Purchasing and Merchandise Distribution

Or

SAPIRT Function Overview in SAP for Retail 2+ years

SAP Master Data Management 2+ years

SAP Stores, Distribution Centre and Retail cross-functional experience 2+ years

SAP Warehouse Management and Logistics 1+ years

Understanding of WM processes in SAP.

Configuration of SAP WM or EWM module.

Integration of different modules with MM (i.e., MM/SD)

Any other modules would be advantageous

Prior SAP (integrated) implementation experience.

SAP Stores Knowledge 1+ years

Decent understanding of SAP Store modules is required with experience in the testing of SAP POS.

Experience in Front-end Fiori application.

SAP HANA knowledge 1+years

Experience working on HANA would be advantageous

Understand how to find tables, view data in those tables

Understand how to find views, validate the output of a view, troubleshoot data in the view.

Testing in an Agile environment 2+ years

SAP GTS experience 1+ years

Automated testing tool experience 1+ years

Experience of testing using test management tools such as ALM/QC. 2+ years

Experience in HPE Unified Functional Testing (UFT), Neoload & Load Runner.

Experience of testing using an automated test tool such as QC and QTP/Selenium/UFT or any other. 1+ years

Thorough knowledge of structured test methods and processes. 3+ years

Proven experience of testing complex user interfaces. 3+ years

Excellent understanding of testing concepts and the role of QA within Agile development methodology / Scrum management techniques. 3+ years

Specification of functional / non-functional test data requirements. 3+ years

Solution Manager experience – Solman Charm. 1+ years

Desired Skills:

SAP

SQL

Jira

Retail

