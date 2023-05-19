Unified Endpoint Management – Technical Specialist (2379) KG – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Be part of a global team responsible for the development and operation of the company Digital Workspace that includes the products Unified Endpoint Management (UEM)
- The company UEM team develops and operates a global platform of applications and services to manage our corporate devices (endpoints).
- Be a maintenance and operations focused team member for our cloud and on premises UEM platforms.
- Make sure that the infrastructure for device management run smoothly
- Actively work on constantly improving operational excellence including automation and proactive monitoring approaches
- Interact with an international product team, external providers, vendors and customers.
- Treat security as a first-class citizen
- Work closely with stakeholders, development teams in constantly improving our UEM platform stability and availability
- Work with other IT teams on integration of new features and components
- Main function:
- Be responsible for the verification, planning and actioning of maintenance tasks together with other infrastructure teams
- Continuously work on improving the operational stability
- Wrk on automation of platform operations, troubleshooting and maintenance topics
Minimum Requirements:
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- A university degree in a relevant field of study (e.g. computer science, engineering, sciences, ..) or a comparable qualification or relevant work experience
- Operations experience of on premises Linux Servers and Windows Servers
- Experience with enterprise network configurations
- Experience with Databases
- Experience with ITIL processes
- Strong analytical thinking in the technical domain
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Interest in cloud and new technology stacks
- Good written and spoken English skills
- Experience with Surfacehub, Hololens, Virtual Reality headsets, and embedded Windows devices.
- Good Documentation skills
- Team Player
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Required
- Experience in operation of Linux Servers and/or Windows Servers
- Experience in Windows Client OS, GPO, and patch management
- Experience with Active Directory
- Experience with Scripting (Powershell, Bash etc.)
- Experience with monitoring solutions
- Experience in troubleshooting infrastructure, network, and integration issues
- Experience with ITL processes (Incident, Change and Problem management)
- Plan and execute maintenance tasks (change management)
- Plan and execute infrastructure lifecycle tasks (technical lifecycle, change management)
- Reslve incident tickets
- Analyze and reslve problem tickets
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Excellent communication skills in a clear a concise way with team members, stakeholders, and management on an appropriate level of detail
- Strong ability to understand technical dependencies and enterprise setup on a global scale
- Strong ability to analyze issues, build a resolution plan and bring it to successful implementation
- Ability to deliver on time and in excellent quality
- Willing to deal with international and German customers
- SELF STARTER, self-motivator, self-learner
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues
- Willingness to learn German
- Knowledge of Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality devices like Meta,Pico,HTC
- Experience with cloud technologies and cloud providers (Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services)
- Experience in operation and maintenance of Mobile Device Management platforms (VMware Workspace One or Intune)
Desired Skills:
- monitoring solutions
- Active Directory
- Windows Client OS
- GPO
- and patch management
- Linux Servers and/or Windows Servers