Unified Endpoint Management – Technical Specialist (2379) KG – Gauteng Midrand

May 19, 2023

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Be part of a global team responsible for the development and operation of the company Digital Workspace that includes the products Unified Endpoint Management (UEM)

  • The company UEM team develops and operates a global platform of applications and services to manage our corporate devices (endpoints).

  • Be a maintenance and operations focused team member for our cloud and on premises UEM platforms.

  • Make sure that the infrastructure for device management run smoothly

  • Actively work on constantly improving operational excellence including automation and proactive monitoring approaches

  • Interact with an international product team, external providers, vendors and customers.

  • Treat security as a first-class citizen

  • Work closely with stakeholders, development teams in constantly improving our UEM platform stability and availability

  • Work with other IT teams on integration of new features and components

  • Main function:
    • Be responsible for the verification, planning and actioning of maintenance tasks together with other infrastructure teams

    • Continuously work on improving the operational stability

    • Wrk on automation of platform operations, troubleshooting and maintenance topics

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • A university degree in a relevant field of study (e.g. computer science, engineering, sciences, ..) or a comparable qualification or relevant work experience

  • Operations experience of on premises Linux Servers and Windows Servers

  • Experience with enterprise network configurations

  • Experience with Databases

  • Experience with ITIL processes

  • Strong analytical thinking in the technical domain

  • Strong problem-solving skills

  • Interest in cloud and new technology stacks

  • Good written and spoken English skills

  • Experience with Surfacehub, Hololens, Virtual Reality headsets, and embedded Windows devices.

  • Good Documentation skills

  • Team Player

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Required

  • Experience in operation of Linux Servers and/or Windows Servers

  • Experience in Windows Client OS, GPO, and patch management

  • Experience with Active Directory

  • Experience with Scripting (Powershell, Bash etc.)

  • Experience with monitoring solutions

  • Experience in troubleshooting infrastructure, network, and integration issues

  • Experience with ITL processes (Incident, Change and Problem management)
    • Plan and execute maintenance tasks (change management)

    • Plan and execute infrastructure lifecycle tasks (technical lifecycle, change management)

    • Reslve incident tickets

    • Analyze and reslve problem tickets

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Excellent communication skills in a clear a concise way with team members, stakeholders, and management on an appropriate level of detail

  • Strong ability to understand technical dependencies and enterprise setup on a global scale

  • Strong ability to analyze issues, build a resolution plan and bring it to successful implementation

  • Ability to deliver on time and in excellent quality

  • Willing to deal with international and German customers

  • SELF STARTER, self-motivator, self-learner

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues

  • Willingness to learn German

  • Knowledge of Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality devices like Meta,Pico,HTC

  • Experience with cloud technologies and cloud providers (Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services)

  • Experience in operation and maintenance of Mobile Device Management platforms (VMware Workspace One or Intune)

