Unified Endpoint Management – Technical Specialist (2379) KG – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Be part of a global team responsible for the development and operation of the company Digital Workspace that includes the products Unified Endpoint Management (UEM)

The company UEM team develops and operates a global platform of applications and services to manage our corporate devices (endpoints).

Be a maintenance and operations focused team member for our cloud and on premises UEM platforms.

Make sure that the infrastructure for device management run smoothly

Actively work on constantly improving operational excellence including automation and proactive monitoring approaches

Interact with an international product team, external providers, vendors and customers.

Treat security as a first-class citizen

Work closely with stakeholders, development teams in constantly improving our UEM platform stability and availability

Work with other IT teams on integration of new features and components

Main function:

Be responsible for the verification, planning and actioning of maintenance tasks together with other infrastructure teams Continuously work on improving the operational stability Wrk on automation of platform operations, troubleshooting and maintenance topics



Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

A university degree in a relevant field of study (e.g. computer science, engineering, sciences, ..) or a comparable qualification or relevant work experience

Operations experience of on premises Linux Servers and Windows Servers

Experience with enterprise network configurations

Experience with Databases

Experience with ITIL processes

Strong analytical thinking in the technical domain

Strong problem-solving skills

Interest in cloud and new technology stacks

Good written and spoken English skills

Experience with Surfacehub, Hololens, Virtual Reality headsets, and embedded Windows devices.

Good Documentation skills

Team Player

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Required

Experience in operation of Linux Servers and/or Windows Servers

Experience in Windows Client OS, GPO, and patch management

Experience with Active Directory

Experience with Scripting (Powershell, Bash etc.)

Experience with monitoring solutions

Experience in troubleshooting infrastructure, network, and integration issues

Experience with ITL processes (Incident, Change and Problem management)

Plan and execute maintenance tasks (change management) Plan and execute infrastructure lifecycle tasks (technical lifecycle, change management) Reslve incident tickets Analyze and reslve problem tickets



ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Excellent communication skills in a clear a concise way with team members, stakeholders, and management on an appropriate level of detail

Strong ability to understand technical dependencies and enterprise setup on a global scale

Strong ability to analyze issues, build a resolution plan and bring it to successful implementation

Ability to deliver on time and in excellent quality

Willing to deal with international and German customers

SELF STARTER, self-motivator, self-learner

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues

Willingness to learn German

Knowledge of Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality devices like Meta,Pico,HTC

Experience with cloud technologies and cloud providers (Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services)

Experience in operation and maintenance of Mobile Device Management platforms (VMware Workspace One or Intune)

