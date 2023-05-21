Alliance Banking Reporting Analyst at Sasfin Bank

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To provide and analyse existing data to manage the alliance banking value proposition as well as to report on the performance against the business case.

DESCRIPTION OF TASKS

Data collation, reports, and dashboards for internal stakeholder and Alliance partner use.

Monitor, report and analyse ongoing product performance as it relates to offers, sales, KPI’s and profitability of Alliance partners to identify business challenges, opportunities, and drive solutions to address/capitalise on them.

Use graphs, infographics, and other methods to visualize data.

Structure large data sets to find usable information.

Assigning numerical value to essential business functions so that Alliance partner performance can be assessed and compared over periods of time.

Collaborate with Alliance partners to collect and analyse data.

Strive to ensure there is proper data governance and quality across relevant data platforms.

Proactively analyse and evaluate the business’s databases and data warehouse to identify and recommend improvements and/or optimization of data as it related to Alliance Banking.

Troubleshoot data issues and present possible solutions to these issues.

Maintain and manage management reporting for Alliance Banking.

SKILLS/PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED

B Com or BSc with a major in Informatics/ Economics/Financial Management/Statistics/Business administration

3 to 5 Years’ experience in Information Management, Data Analytics or Data Science preferably in Banking

Proven ability to analyse complex data sets, draw innovative conclusions and report on it.

Ability to write complex SQL statements.

Good communication skills (written and oral) and the ability to work well with others.

Adept at queries, writing reports, and making presentations.

High level of accuracy, numerical skills, and computer literacy.

Analytical disposition.

Ability to set and meet deadlines.

Ability to work in high-pressure situations.

Problem-solving skills.

Highly motivated with very strong interpersonal skills.

Strong attention to detail

Effective problem resolution and troubleshooting skills, and strongly solutions driven.

REMUNERATION:

Market related Cost to Company, based on qualification and experience

Interested applicants can forward their CV to [Email Address Removed] by no later than 31 May 2023. Shortlisted applicants will be required to undergo employment checks.

*Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of submission.

About The Employer:

Who we are

*Our personal touch, digital platforms and agility allow us to compete effectively.*

Sasfin was listed on the JSE in 1987 and is a bank-controlling company that comprises three business pillars: Asset Finance, Bank and Wealth. The Group has regional offices in four South African provinces and eight cities. Sasfin is a B-BBEE 1 contributor.

We enable entrepreneurs and investors to grow their businesses and global wealth, supporting job creation and sustainable socio-economic development.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

