Analytics and Reporting Analyst at Sasfin Bank – Gauteng Sandton

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To provide and analyse existing client data to better manage the existing client base as well as to report on the client base to various stakeholders within the business.

KEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

Monitor, report and analyse ongoing product performance as it relates to offers, sales, KPI’s and profitability to identify business challenges, opportunities, and drive solutions.

Use graphs, infographics, and other methods to visualize data.

Structure large data sets to find usable information.

Assigning numerical value to essential business functions so that performance can be assessed and compared over periods of time.

Collaborate with partners to collect and analyse data.

Strive to ensure there is proper data governance and quality across relevant data platforms.

Proactively analyse and evaluate the business’s databases and data warehouse to identify and recommend improvements and/or optimization of data.

Troubleshoot data issues and present possible solutions to these issues.

KEY COMPETENCIES/SKILLS

B.Sc or BCom in Computer Science, Applied Mathematics, Statistics or Data Science.

2 years’ experience in data science.

Proven ability to analyze complex data sets, draw conclusions and report on it.

Ability to write complex SQL statements.

Experience in a banking environment would be advantageous.

Problem solving skills.

Highly motivated with very strong interpersonal skills.

Technical writing, reporting and presentation skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Ability to engage with stakeholders at various seniority levels within the business.

Team player but self-sufficient.

REMUNERATION:

Market related Cost to Company, based on qualification and experience

Shortlisted applicants will be required to undergo employment checks.

*Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of submission.

Desired Skills:

Analytics

Data Science

SQL

Analyse Complex Data Sets

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Who we are

*Our personal touch, digital platforms and agility allow us to compete effectively.*

Sasfin was listed on the JSE in 1987 and is a bank-controlling company that comprises three business pillars: Asset Finance, Bank and Wealth. The Group has regional offices in four South African provinces and eight cities. Sasfin is a B-BBEE 1 contributor.

We enable entrepreneurs and investors to grow their businesses and global wealth, supporting job creation and sustainable socio-economic development.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

