FInancial Systems Business Analyst

The Finance Business Improvement Specialist will identify, define and deliver on finance function-related improvement projects.

About the role

The Group finance function is undergoing a reporting optimisation project in addition to the continuous assessing and improving of its overall functional and reporting activities to further strengthen its role as business partner to the Group.

Within the Group, the Finance Business Improvement Specialist will interface between multiple business units, areas and teams that require integration of solutions or processes. The role will drive projects throughout their lifecycle and may include management of solutions or processes rolled-out as well as post roll-out monitoring. The Finance Business Improvement Specialist must be technical with the ability to understand basic process and reporting development principles including change and project management.

Responsibilities:

Working with process owners and Group finance function stakeholders to identify and prioritise opportunities for optimisation to ensure alignment and efficiencies.

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimisation strategies.

Staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate systems.

Documenting and communicating efforts then conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings.

Performing requirements and root cause analysis and ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.

Effectively communicating insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.

Managing key stakeholders through the project lifecycle, monitoring solution delivery against business requirements and providing updates.

Working closely with various areas of the business and serving as a liaison between stakeholders.

Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures.

The Finance Business Improvement Specialist must be able to demonstrate that they can:

Assess the as-is position, identify gaps and control deficiencies, and identify the to-be requirements.

Make recommendations for an options analysis and future design.

Conduct an impact assessment, taking into account all stakeholders, to determine business change impact.

Present findings and outcomes to stakeholders.

Direct a process improvement project.

Create training material (where required) to facilitate adoption of new system / process.

Construct complex process, diagrams, standard operating procedures, and work instructions.

Conflict management and resolution through effective stakeholder engagement.

Offer support and guidance to junior business analysts.

Identify and document project risks, issues, assumptions, and dependencies.

Perform quality assurance of business analysis deliverables.

Perform analysis at a strategic level and understand principles of business and enterprise architecture.

Competencies:

Experience in project delivery and management

Attention to detail and quality control

Broad base of capabilities

Ability to analyse and identify solutions to problems

Experience in implementing finance function-related solutions

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Business Process Development

Change Management

Financial Reporting

Financial Systems

Project Management

