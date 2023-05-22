Agile Project Manager II/III

A leading Financial Services group is looking for an Agile Project Manager.

As a Agile Project Manager, the main purpose of your role will be to manage and deliver medium to large initiatives from commencement to completion within the scope; budget and time agreed upon.

Responsibilities:

Ensure successful implementation of Agile in software projects

Provide expert level guidance to software project team

Manage project budget within project scope.

Deliver projects on target within due date, budget and according to scope and project governance

Manage each stakeholder group actively through the change cycle

Ensure the change management process is led and supported

Ensure client needs are accurately captured

Manage delivery of medium projects according to prevailing Project Management methodology

Qualifications and Experience:

Certificate in Project Management

SAFe certifi cation and experience essential

Project Management certification and experience essential

Scrum Master certification and experience essential

Financial Services experience preferred.

10 years working experience in project environment of which 5 years in a Project Manager role

EE Disclaimer: Kindly note that all positions will be filled in accordance with the Company’s Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply.

POPIA Disclaimer: Please take note that by responding to this advertisement and providing your personal information in application thereof, you confirm your express and informed consent for Persaf Holdings (Pty) Ltd and all its subsidiaries and all affiliated companies to process your personal information; to retain your personal information on our database for future matching; to contact you when suitable opportunities arise; and that the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.

Application Unsuccessful Disclaimer: Should you not receive feedback on your application with us within a period of 2 weeks of submission, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful. Please keep an eye on our website and other career sites for future opportunities that may arise.

