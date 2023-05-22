Application Development Manager at Investment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a leading financial services organisation is looking to hire an Application Development Manager for their team based in Midrand (Hybrid model).

Job description:

Looking for strong Tech Lead that will manage the delivery, architecture, people, and governance of the technology environment. The candidate needs to provide solid technical leadership for both the development team and the business.

Responsibilities:

Key strategic manager responsible for planning, organising, monitoring, and controlling all aspects of the SDLC.

Manage new strategic development as well as maintenance of existing applications.

Build a team comprising of backend, UI and mobile developers

Ensure successful publishing of mobile applications into the various App Stores

Devise a way of work for agile teams to adopt solid software engineering principles

Conduct weekly negotiations between business and project teams to build consensus on the prioritization of requests.

Act as the technical owner of a set of applications. Must have extensive experience playing the role of a technical lead.

Manage the relationship with business owners and ensure that business objectives are reflected in the technical processes which they manage.

Ensures an appropriate supply of technical experts to fill available positions in the delivery portfolios

Manage a project or set of projects in a programme related to their technical application set.

Ensure that the application remains adaptive to emerging client needs in its lifetime.

Extend or design new operational processes.

Manage relationships with 3rd party vendors in terms of commercial and service delivery.

People management, including providing guidance and skill development and being accountable for performance metrics of all direct reports.

Contribute towards IT and business strategy development.

Drive continuous improvements to team practices and operational environments

Ensures that Security forms an integral part of all technology capabilities.

Manages all Audits, Risks & Compliance requirements to ensure adherence to regulations

Minimum requirements:

Com Informatics/B. Engineering/ B.Sc.

Agile or equivalent contemporary development methodology certification

ITIL or equivalent certification

Demonstrated experience in managing scrum team

Technologies: .Net Core, ASP.Net, C#, JavaScript, Azure, TypeScript, Angular

Full stack background (Front End and Back End) NB

Open to Tech Lead Developers that have managed teams – NB

Desired Skills:

Leadership

development

Software development methodology

JavaScript

ASP.Net

C#

Angular

Azure

TypeScript

Fullstack

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Leading financial services organisation.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

13th Cheque

14th cheque

Learn more/Apply for this position