Business Architect – Gauteng Centurion

Our client based in Centurion is urgently looking for a Business Architect to be on a 12 months renewable contract

Minimum Qualification Required:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Management OR equivalent,

A minimum of seven to ten years’ experience in an Enterprise Architecture and Business Architecture environment.

The following experience is required for this role:

Additional requirements include:

o industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill;

o quality assurance knowledge and skill,

o continuous improvement knowledge and skill,

o continued learning and professional development knowledge and skill,

o interpretation of the business environment and industry and its implications for the Enterprise Information Management skills,

o contract and associated service management knowledge and skills,

o asset and inventory management and skills,

o enterprise information management enablement reporting and skills, and

o capacity and performance management and skills.

Skills:

TOGAF Framework, including the TOGAF Guides on Business Capabilities, Value Streams,

Organisation and Information Mapping

Business Architecture

ArchiMate modelling

Performance Metrics

Tools:

Enterprise Architecture tools

MS Office Tools

Competencies:

Analysis and problem solving

Effective communication

Planning and organising

Service and stakeholder focus

Should you be interested, please send updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Business Architect

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position