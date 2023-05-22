Business Architect – Gauteng Centurion

May 22, 2023

Our client based in Centurion is urgently looking for a Business Architect to be on a 12 months renewable contract

Minimum Qualification Required:

  • A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Management OR equivalent,
  • A minimum of seven to ten years’ experience in an Enterprise Architecture and Business Architecture environment.

The following experience is required for this role:

  • Additional requirements include:

o industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill;
o quality assurance knowledge and skill,
o continuous improvement knowledge and skill,
o continued learning and professional development knowledge and skill,
o interpretation of the business environment and industry and its implications for the Enterprise Information Management skills,
o contract and associated service management knowledge and skills,
o asset and inventory management and skills,
o enterprise information management enablement reporting and skills, and
o capacity and performance management and skills.
Skills:

  • TOGAF Framework, including the TOGAF Guides on Business Capabilities, Value Streams,

Organisation and Information Mapping

  • Business Architecture
  • ArchiMate modelling
  • Performance Metrics

Tools:

  • Enterprise Architecture tools
  • MS Office Tools

Competencies:

  • Analysis and problem solving
  • Effective communication
  • Planning and organising
  • Service and stakeholder focus

Should you be interested, please send updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Business Architect

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position