Business Architect – Gauteng Centurion

Our client based in Centurion is urgently looking for a Business Architect to be on a 12 months renewable contract
Minimum Qualification Required:
- A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Management OR equivalent,
- A minimum of seven to ten years’ experience in an Enterprise Architecture and Business Architecture environment.
The following experience is required for this role:
- Additional requirements include:
o industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill;
o quality assurance knowledge and skill,
o continuous improvement knowledge and skill,
o continued learning and professional development knowledge and skill,
o interpretation of the business environment and industry and its implications for the Enterprise Information Management skills,
o contract and associated service management knowledge and skills,
o asset and inventory management and skills,
o enterprise information management enablement reporting and skills, and
o capacity and performance management and skills.
Skills:
- TOGAF Framework, including the TOGAF Guides on Business Capabilities, Value Streams,
Organisation and Information Mapping
- Business Architecture
- ArchiMate modelling
- Performance Metrics
Tools:
- Enterprise Architecture tools
- MS Office Tools
Competencies:
- Analysis and problem solving
- Effective communication
- Planning and organising
- Service and stakeholder focus
Should you be interested, please send updated CV to [Email Address Removed]
