C++ Software Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Vacancy exists for an experience C++ Software Engineer to join a leading software development firm. Head office in Pretoria. Position is Hybrid.

Minimum Requirements

A good understanding of Object orientation programming languages such Python and C#

Sound knowledge on Databases and strong skills in SQL

Experience in Cloud-based development and Event driven Architecture with a sound understanding of .Net Core will be beneficial

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a similar role.

Formal qualification in a relevant subject such as computing, computer science, information technology, software development or software engineering.

Duties

Develop software according to specification and design parameters.

Work alone or with employees to specify user/system interfaces.

Diligently provide documentation on all software that has been developed.

Assist in the specification of documentations in alignment with company standards.

Successfully obtain or create diagnostic data to assist in the investigation and resolution of problems.

Ensure that existing problems and known errors in systems and services are being attended to and escalated.

Assist with system testing in line with project parameters.

Unit test each unit of code to confirm expected results are achieved by the unit.

Investigate user requirements for a computer program for system software.

Define the structure of a computer program for system software.

Develop a software solution for an application, using an OOP language.

Salary Bracket

R700 000 to R1 000 000 per annum basic, depending on experience, qualification(s).

Desired Skills:

C++

object-orientated programming

