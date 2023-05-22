Data Analyst

Data Analyst

Port Elizabeth/Remote

R 35 000 CTC

The Data Analyst has a comprehensive understanding of all current processes and methodologies and acts in support of the Data Scientist. This position is responsible for managing and executing the processing and reporting cycle and timelines for assigned projects. An integral part of the role is providing practical and insightful feedback to other internal stakeholders on assigned projects and data related matters.

The Data Analyst also provides guidance to the Processing Controllers in the Data Operations department.

RESPONSIBILTIES & DUTIES:

General Support to the Data Scientist.

Assist the Data Scientist with universe and sample designs changes and implementation in projects.

Assist the with additional data investigations and analysis required within the department.

Assist in setting up and maintaining data verification methods and processes.

Assist with the development of data models and visualization techniques.

Assist with updating and maintaining all data measures and calculations used in the department.

Project Setup and Implementation.

Ensure the necessary information is available for data inspection and production process.

Assist with improvement of process flow.

Programming using SAS/SQL or program provided in order to work through data quickly and efficiently.

Quota Monitoring.

Ensure monthly quota is met as per production standards.

Monitor sample churn and follow up with project/research manager.

Data Processing and reporting.

Extract raw data from FLM using either SAS/SQL or program provided.

Run data through cleaning process using program provided.

Manage data importing process in coordination with IT department.

Use pre-setup workbooks to check data trends and movements.

Based on the results of these checks, make informed decisions and manage updates in coordination with data science and IT department.

Manage sign off process with data science and account management.

Run final data checks before reporting commences.

Assist with report run where applicable using Excel and Power BI.

Continuously provide practical and insightful feedback to other internal stakeholders on assigned projects and data related matters.

Team Leader Responsibilities.

Monitor and follow up on timelines for assigned projects.

Assist with project setups where applicable.

Receive and delegate project specific requests from internal departments.

Data review and sign off.

Report generation and updates.

Any other related tasks that may arise from time to time.

Deadline driven; Excel proficiency a must; SQL, SAS, Power BI proficiency advantageous with 2 years or more experience and a Degree-level qualification – Business, Marketing, Statistics, Mathematics, Research.

Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed] by closing date 30 May 2023.

Desired Skills:

SQL

SAS

Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position