Data Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

DATA ENGINEER

MARKET RELATED SALARY

BRYANSTON JOHANNESBURG

Responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining the data infrastructure and systems required for efficient and reliable data processing, storage, and analysis.

Will work closely with data scientists, analysts, and other stakeholders to understand data requirements and ensure the availability, quality, and accessibility of data for organizational needs.

Strong proficiency in programming languages such as Python, SQL, and scripting languages.

Experience with big data technologies and frameworks like Hadoop, Spark, and distributed computing.

Proficiency in data modeling and database design, including both relational and NoSQL databases.

Knowledge of data integration techniques and tools, such as ETL/ELT processes, APIs, and data streaming.

Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP) and their data services.

Understanding of data governance, security, and privacy principles.

Experience with data visualization and reporting tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI) is a plus.

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills, with attention to detail.

Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.

DUTIES

Data Pipeline Development:

Data Warehouse Management:

Data Integration:

Data Quality Assurance:

Database Management:

Data Security and Privacy:

Data Monitoring and Troubleshooting:

Collaboration and Documentation:

Emerging Technologies:

Non-Technical Skills

Analytical and problem-solving skills. Able to think creatively outside the box and relaying insights from consumer data.

Attentive to detail and passionate about data.

Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions.

Ability to operate in a fast-paced start-up environment and prioritise appropriately.

Ability to work well in a team as well as individually.

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

Scripting languages

Experience with big data technologies

Hadoop framework knowledge

NoSQL database knowledge

Integration techniques and tools

ETL

API’s

Data streaming

Data visualisation

Analytical thinker

Good communication skills

team player

Data engineering

ELT

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Memberships & Trade Union

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

