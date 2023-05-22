Data Engineer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

EMPLOY sophisticated analytics & statistical methods to prepare data for use in prescriptive modelling as the next Data Engineer sought by a leading FinTech company. Your core role will entail manipulation, modelling and being responsible for the understanding of inter-dependencies between various data sources and business processes involving data flow. You will also be involved in the design and build of data management solutions. There will also be elements of integrating with data science tools allowing business users to visualise their data. You must possess a BSc. Degree in Computer Science/BIT Informatics or equivalent Degree, experience in a similar role including Data integration and transformation, Data analysis, modelling & surfacing, Data cleaning/Integrity checking, able to create Excel reports, SQL, SSIS, ETL, QlikView, Power BI and Tableau skills. Remote work on offer until further notice.

DUTIES:

The configuration and implementation of the product at various clients.

Understand the business requirements of clients, the focus being the research and investment process of these Asset Managers.

Construct end to end data service solutions.

Liaise and Interface with clients in a support role, providing 2nd Tier support and enhancement services.

Understand and manage the client’s data requirements, the data being specific to the financial markets.

Contribute towards a team that develops, constructs, tests and maintains architectures (such as data bases and large-scale processing systems).

Ensure data architecture will support the requirements of the client’s business.

Employ a variety of languages and tools (e.g., scripting languages) to marry systems together.

Recommend ways to improve data reliability, efficiency and quality.

Employ sophisticated analytics and statistical methods to prepare data for use in prescriptive modelling.

Automate work by using process flow tools.

Provide feedback to the Development team regarding new functionality and issue logging.

Creation of user interfaces allowing users to upload their own data.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc. Degree in Computer Science, B.IT or Informatics related Degrees, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Actuarial Science or an Engineering Degree.

Experience/Skills –

Understanding and work experience in Data integration and transformation.

Data analysis, modelling and surfacing.

Data cleaning / Integrity checking.

Experience of creating reports using Excel or equivalent.

SQL, SSIS, database scripting (stored procedures, user defined functions, queries, triggers).

Iterative testing including debugging and refactoring.

Constructing data queries by combining multiple data sources.

Present information using data visualization techniques (such as QlikView, Power BI and Tableau).

Advantageous –

Any Asset Management and/or Financial Services.

Experience of consuming APIs.

Some experience in a Programming language.

Any sort of ETL or Data Warehousing knowledge.

Statistical languages (such as R and MATLAB).

ATTRIBUTES:

A passion to learn and extend knowledge outside of the work sphere.

Good at problem solving (core to the role).

Able to self-manage and self-motivate.

Communicate clearly with clients and the team.

A team player.

Adaptable.

Efficiently and effectively plan and structure tasks.

Execute assignments against deadlines.

Thrive in an agile environment.

