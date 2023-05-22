Database Administrator at BCX Business Connexion – Gauteng Sandown

May 22, 2023

We currently seek the skills and expertise of a MongoDB “Guru”.

Core Skills Requirement:

  • Be able to perform SQL Server Database Administrator tasks
  • Provide AlwaysON clusters support on Microsoft SQL Database
  • Experience of TDE Encryption
  • Performance Tuning on queries and database on the Microsoft SQL database
  • Have Experience in Azure Data Technologies
  • Experience in Data Migration
  • Be able to support and maintain Azure SQL Server Managed Instances
  • Have Good Knowledge in DevOps i.e. Azure Devops and Terraform
  • Have basic knowledge in Python or PowerShell
  • Be able to perform proactive monitoring of the MSSQL Database
  • Proactive event identification, verification, tracking and notification to DB uptime and reliability
  • Minimize turnaround time to critical incidents
  • Handling of Severity 1 Incidents
  • Strong advantage if have MongoDb experience

Desired Skills:

  • MongoDB

