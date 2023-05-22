Database Administrator – Gauteng Midrand

We currently seek the skills and expertise of a DB2 “Guru”.

The candidate will be involved in managing, monitoring and supporting mainframe DB2 database objects and ensure their availability, performance, security, and consistency to support mission critical business applications.

Qualification and Experience:

8 years within the IT industry

5 of those years being an operational DBA within a large complex corporate environment

Understanding of IBM mainframe operating system concepts and experience in another mainframe discipline.

Experience in participating in a DR exercise.

Minimum of 4 years working experience as an DB2MVS database Administrator

Core Skills Requirement:

Trouble shooting

Database analysis and design

Analytical thinking and problem solving

Database Performance tuning

Database security knowledge

Backup and recovery strategy knowledge

Disaster recovery knowledge

Mainframe Operation systems knowledge

Desired Skills:

DB2

Mainframe

