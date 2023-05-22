DevOps Engineer_2084

May 22, 2023

  • Managing projects / processes.

  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language.

  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.

  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends.

  • Cloud architect and engineer, with a focus on operations and security.

  • Set up platform operations monitoring.

  • Automate operational tasks.

  • Implement self services (e.g. for customers).

  • Implement alerting on errors.

  • Security tracking and actions (e.g. cloud security scores).

Minimum Requirements:

  • Coordination between development and support environments.

  • Planning and monitoring.

  • Eliciting requirements.

  • Requirements organisation.

  • IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / 5 years of experience.

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • Cloud architecture
  • Planning and monitoring

