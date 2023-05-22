Front-End Web Developer

May 22, 2023

A new and exciting client is in need of a Front-End Web Developer to join their team and bring innovative ideas to the table. Position is permanent and only those with great work ethic and 4+ years’ Front-End Web experience will be considered.
Key Requirements

  • 4+ years’ experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
  • Closely follow project plan to develop software.
  • Use effective and efficient components & techniques to implement solutions.
  • Raw HTML, JQUERY and CSS.
  • MVC solutions in Visual Studio. MVC Views using Razor.
  • JavaScript, JQUERY and CSS to manipulate HTML elements.
  • JavaScript and JQUERY to manipulate and communicate with MVC controllers.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • MVC
  • Javascript
  • JQuery

