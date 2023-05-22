Front-End Web Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

A new and exciting client is in need of a Front-End Web Developer to join their team and bring innovative ideas to the table. Position is permanent and only those with great work ethic and 4+ years’ Front-End Web experience will be considered.

Key Requirements

4+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Closely follow project plan to develop software.

Use effective and efficient components & techniques to implement solutions.

Raw HTML, JQUERY and CSS.

MVC solutions in Visual Studio. MVC Views using Razor.

JavaScript, JQUERY and CSS to manipulate HTML elements.

JavaScript and JQUERY to manipulate and communicate with MVC controllers.

