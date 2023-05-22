Front-End Web Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

A new and exciting client is in need of a Front-End Web Developer to join their team and bring innovative ideas to the table. Position is permanent and only those with great work ethic and 4+ years’ Front-End Web experience will be considered.
Key Requirements
- 4+ years’ experience
- Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
- Closely follow project plan to develop software.
- Use effective and efficient components & techniques to implement solutions.
- Raw HTML, JQUERY and CSS.
- MVC solutions in Visual Studio. MVC Views using Razor.
- JavaScript, JQUERY and CSS to manipulate HTML elements.
- JavaScript and JQUERY to manipulate and communicate with MVC controllers.
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- MVC
- Javascript
- JQuery