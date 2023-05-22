Java Developer at Reverside

Job Title: Java Developer
Job Summary:
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Java Developer to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Java Developer will be responsible for developing systems and software using Java. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of Java 8, JDK, Eclipse, IntelliJ IDEA, Spring Framework excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.
Requirements:
- Good knowledge of Java 8.
- Experience with JDK
- Experience with Eclipse
- Experience with IntelliJ IDEA
- Experience with Spring Framework
- Experience with Java API for RESTful Web Services
- Experience with infrastructure as code (preferably Terraform or Ansible)
- Knowledge of Web Services / Micro Services (REST)
- Full understanding of CI/CD
- Security-first mindset
- Front and Back End knowledge
- APIs and Database
Desired Skills:
- Front and Back End knowledge C# APIs and Database
- Java Developer
- Information Technology
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]