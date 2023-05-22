Java Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Job Title: Java Developer

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Java Developer to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Java Developer will be responsible for developing systems and software using Java. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of Java 8, JDK, Eclipse, IntelliJ IDEA, Spring Framework excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.

Requirements:

  • Good knowledge of Java 8.
  • Experience with JDK
  • Experience with Eclipse
  • Experience with IntelliJ IDEA
  • Experience with Spring Framework
  • Experience with Java API for RESTful Web Services
  • Experience with infrastructure as code (preferably Terraform or Ansible)
  • Knowledge of Web Services / Micro Services (REST)
  • Full understanding of CI/CD
  • Security-first mindset
  • Front and Back End knowledge
  • APIs and Database

Desired Skills:

  • Front and Back End knowledge C# APIs and Database
  • Java Developer
  • Information Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position