Java Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Job Title: Java Developer

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Java Developer to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Java Developer will be responsible for developing systems and software using Java. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of Java 8, JDK, Eclipse, IntelliJ IDEA, Spring Framework excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.

Requirements:

Good knowledge of Java 8.

Experience with JDK

Experience with Eclipse

Experience with IntelliJ IDEA

Experience with Spring Framework

Experience with Java API for RESTful Web Services

Experience with infrastructure as code (preferably Terraform or Ansible)

Knowledge of Web Services / Micro Services (REST)

Full understanding of CI/CD

Security-first mindset

Front and Back End knowledge

APIs and Database

Desired Skills:

Front and Back End knowledge C# APIs and Database

Java Developer

Information Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

