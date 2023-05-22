Junior IT Administrator at Calgan Lounge (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Selby South

JOB SPECIFICATION: JUNIOR IT ADMINISTRATOR
A leading furniture manufacturer situated in Johannesburg, is seeking to employ a Junior IT Administrator who will report to the IT Manager. The successful candidate will form part of the IT team.
NOTE:
- To ensure a perfect fit, short listed candidates will be required to undergo a psychometric assessment
- A market-related CTC will be offered to the successful candidate
- Applications must include an updated and detailed CV and copies of all qualifications. Contactable references would be preferable.
Overview:
This position requires a minimum of 1 year experience in IT/system administration, a good understanding of computer systems, mobile devices, technical products and the ability to diagnose and resolve basic IT issues.
Responsibilities:
- Continual deployment of company’s IT procedures
- Troubleshoot basic computer and connectivity issues (hardware, system, and software)
- Setup of computers for new users
- Maintain internal printer and phone networks
- Assist with VPN queries
- Document and maintain IT processes and procedures
- Collaborate with the IT team to gather requirements and implement improvements
- Undertake any other reasonable duties that may be requested by IT Management
- Provide report on issues and management of the issues
Essential Characteristics:
The successful candidate should possess the following characteristics:
- Strong technical ability
- Good communication
- Detail-oriented
- Problem solving abilities
- Eager to learn
Qualifications, Skills and Experience
- Grade 12
- Diploma or studying towards bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or related field advantageous
- Minimum of 1 year experience in IT
- Proven administrative experience
- Strong Excel skills
- Experience with ERP system advantageous
