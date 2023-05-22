Junior IT Administrator at Calgan Lounge (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Selby South

May 22, 2023

JOB SPECIFICATION: JUNIOR IT ADMINISTRATOR
A leading furniture manufacturer situated in Johannesburg, is seeking to employ a Junior IT Administrator who will report to the IT Manager. The successful candidate will form part of the IT team.
NOTE:

  • To ensure a perfect fit, short listed candidates will be required to undergo a psychometric assessment
  • A market-related CTC will be offered to the successful candidate
  • Applications must include an updated and detailed CV and copies of all qualifications. Contactable references would be preferable.

Overview:
This position requires a minimum of 1 year experience in IT/system administration, a good understanding of computer systems, mobile devices, technical products and the ability to diagnose and resolve basic IT issues.

Responsibilities:

  • Continual deployment of company’s IT procedures
  • Troubleshoot basic computer and connectivity issues (hardware, system, and software)
  • Setup of computers for new users
  • Maintain internal printer and phone networks
  • Assist with VPN queries
  • Document and maintain IT processes and procedures
  • Collaborate with the IT team to gather requirements and implement improvements
  • Undertake any other reasonable duties that may be requested by IT Management
  • Provide report on issues and management of the issues

Essential Characteristics:
The successful candidate should possess the following characteristics:

  • Strong technical ability
  • Good communication
  • Detail-oriented
  • Problem solving abilities
  • Eager to learn

Qualifications, Skills and Experience

  • Grade 12
  • Diploma or studying towards bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or related field advantageous
  • Minimum of 1 year experience in IT
  • Proven administrative experience
  • Strong Excel skills
  • Experience with ERP system advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • IT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

