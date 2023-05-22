Junior IT Administrator at Calgan Lounge (Pty) Ltd

JOB SPECIFICATION: JUNIOR IT ADMINISTRATOR

A leading furniture manufacturer situated in Johannesburg, is seeking to employ a Junior IT Administrator who will report to the IT Manager. The successful candidate will form part of the IT team.

NOTE:

To ensure a perfect fit, short listed candidates will be required to undergo a psychometric assessment

A market-related CTC will be offered to the successful candidate

Applications must include an updated and detailed CV and copies of all qualifications. Contactable references would be preferable.

Overview:

This position requires a minimum of 1 year experience in IT/system administration, a good understanding of computer systems, mobile devices, technical products and the ability to diagnose and resolve basic IT issues.

Responsibilities:

Continual deployment of company’s IT procedures

Troubleshoot basic computer and connectivity issues (hardware, system, and software)

Setup of computers for new users

Maintain internal printer and phone networks

Assist with VPN queries

Document and maintain IT processes and procedures

Collaborate with the IT team to gather requirements and implement improvements

Undertake any other reasonable duties that may be requested by IT Management

Provide report on issues and management of the issues

Essential Characteristics:

The successful candidate should possess the following characteristics:

Strong technical ability

Good communication

Detail-oriented

Problem solving abilities

Eager to learn

Qualifications, Skills and Experience

Grade 12

Diploma or studying towards bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or related field advantageous

Minimum of 1 year experience in IT

Proven administrative experience

Strong Excel skills

Experience with ERP system advantageous

Desired Skills:

IT

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position