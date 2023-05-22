Junior IT Developer

Port Elizabeth

R 20 000 CTC

Our client is seeking to employ a motivated, dynamic, creative, and enthusiastic Junior Software Developer to join the IT team. The perfect candidate will have a strong passion for software development, be eager to learn and gain knowledge in an ever-changing environment. The key focus of the role will be to assist the development team to develop software solutions and maintain existing systems.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Participate in full life-cycle development from requirements through implementation.

Evaluate and understand various business functions to effectively transform business requirements into software solutions.

Apply coding and software best practices, develop reference and proof of concept implementations.

Communicate with internal stakeholders across all areas of responsibility including but not limited to business logic, performance, scalability, and integrations.

Assist in specifying the features of physical design, estimate time and effort to complete each feature, build and implementation of features, prepare product for deployment.

Work on minor bug issues.

Issue weekly reporting on status of software under development.

Conduct development tests.

Monitor the performance of internal systems.

Analyze user needs and software requirements to inform system design.

SKILLS / REQUIREMENTS FOR THE POSITION:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

Able to adapt to a fast-paced work environment.

Able to work independently and as part of a team.

Ability to use version control software and provide accurate and up to date documentation.

Has strong problem-solving skills and willingness to learn new techniques and technologies.

Understanding of data structures will be advantageous.

Understanding of software security and best practices for secure coding.

C#, VB.NET, VB Script, HTML, Java, JavaScript, CSS, DAX, SQL Server, SQLite, SSIS.

Process driven.

Strong Numerical Skills.

Proficiency with MS Office packages.

Logical thinker, Self-disciplined, Deadline driven.

