Junior IT Developer

May 22, 2023

Junior IT Developer
Port Elizabeth
R 20 000 CTC
Our client is seeking to employ a motivated, dynamic, creative, and enthusiastic Junior Software Developer to join the IT team. The perfect candidate will have a strong passion for software development, be eager to learn and gain knowledge in an ever-changing environment. The key focus of the role will be to assist the development team to develop software solutions and maintain existing systems.
RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Participate in full life-cycle development from requirements through implementation.
  • Evaluate and understand various business functions to effectively transform business requirements into software solutions.
  • Apply coding and software best practices, develop reference and proof of concept implementations.
  • Communicate with internal stakeholders across all areas of responsibility including but not limited to business logic, performance, scalability, and integrations.
  • Assist in specifying the features of physical design, estimate time and effort to complete each feature, build and implementation of features, prepare product for deployment.
  • Work on minor bug issues.
  • Issue weekly reporting on status of software under development.
  • Conduct development tests.
  • Monitor the performance of internal systems.
  • Analyze user needs and software requirements to inform system design.

SKILLS / REQUIREMENTS FOR THE POSITION:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
  • Able to adapt to a fast-paced work environment.
  • Able to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Ability to use version control software and provide accurate and up to date documentation.
  • Has strong problem-solving skills and willingness to learn new techniques and technologies.
  • Understanding of data structures will be advantageous.
  • Understanding of software security and best practices for secure coding.
  • C#, VB.NET, VB Script, HTML, Java, JavaScript, CSS, DAX, SQL Server, SQLite, SSIS.
  • Process driven.
  • Strong Numerical Skills.
  • Proficiency with MS Office packages.
  • Logical thinker, Self-disciplined, Deadline driven.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

