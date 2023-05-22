Junior Software Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the research and training sector based in Port Elizabeth is seeking to employ a motivated, dynamic, creative, and enthusiastic Junior Software Developer.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
- Able to adapt to a fast-paced work environment.
- Able to work independently and as part of a team.
- Ability to use version control software and provide accurate and up to date documentation.
- Has strong problem-solving skills and willingness to learn new techniques and technologies.
- Understanding of data structures will be advantageous.
- Understanding of software security and best practices for secure coding.
- C#, VB.NET, VB Script, HTML, Java, JavaScript, CSS, DAX, SQL Server, SQLite, SSIS
- Process driven
- Strong Numerical Skills
- Proficiency with MS Office packages.
Responsibilities:
- Participate in full life-cycle development from requirements through implementation.
- Evaluate and understand various business functions to effectively transform business requirements into software solutions.
- Apply coding and software best practices, develop reference and proof of concept implementations.
- Communicate with internal stakeholders across all areas of responsibility including but not limited to business logic, performance, scalability, and integrations.
- Assist in specifying the features of physical design, estimate time and effort to complete each feature, build and implementation of features, prepare product for deployment.
- Work on minor bug issues.
- Issue weekly reporting on status of software under development.
- Conduct development tests.
- Monitor the performance of internal systems.
- Analyze user needs and software requirements to inform system design.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of submitting your application.
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- C#
- VB.NET
- Java
- JavaScript
- CSS
- SSIS