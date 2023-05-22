Junior UI Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

SUMMARY:

The main goal of this position is to combine technology and design to create inviting, easy-to-use websites for

consumers. This role will form part of the IT Product team and will regularly engage with to design, develop, test,

implement and support current and future solutions.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Develop, test and implementation of software solutions

Writing and implementing quality and high performing code

Working with the product owner to develop the overall look and design of the product

Client-side development with programming languages such as Bootstrap and Razor

Producing, maintaining and modifying the product’s look and feel to keep up to date with the latest trends

Ensuring the product is accessible across many platforms, including laptops and smartphones

Routinely testing websites for ease of use, speed and other quality factors

Fixing any website issues or bugs that arise

Design and develop Custom Controls

REQUIRED SKILLS:

Self-Management: Applicants need to possess the drive and ability to run with the project (From conception

to user satisfaction)

to user satisfaction) Problem solving skills are essential

Language: English, is essential, other languages would be beneficial

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE AND EDUCATION:

BSc in Computer Science or equivalent,

Design background.

C#

.NET

Razor/Blazor

Javascript/JQuery

CSS

Bootstrap

HTML 5.0

Azure DevOps (beneficial)

Test Driven Design (beneficial)

Photoshop/Adobe Illustrator (beneficial)

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks or applying.

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

HTML5

Microsoft Azure

About The Employer:

Our client in the Freight Forwarding industry is looking for a Junior UI Developer to join their team in Port Elizabeth.

Learn more/Apply for this position