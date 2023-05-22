.NET Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Our client is urgently in search of experienced .Net Developers to join their team in Sandton.

It’s an exciting position and successful candidates will be working on exciting tech for the insurance industry.

The potential candidate will deal with offshore clients, so language and presentation are key.

This is a hybrid position and the candidate would be required to go in to the office at least 1 -2 days a week and to be able to come through for training and meetings with the client when needed.

Requirements:

3+ years of experience with C# and .NET

required: ASP.NET Web API & RESTful APIs

required: SQL Server / Entity Framework

required: Experienced with JSON

bonus: Containers with Docker / Kubernetes

bonus: Service Oriented Architecture / Micro Services

bonus: Microsoft Service Fabric

Desired Skills:

.NET Developer

