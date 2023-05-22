Oracle Database Administrator – Gauteng Midrand

Responsible for performance, integrity, support, maintenance and security of Oracle databases. The Oracle Database Administrator is involved in the planning and development of a database, as well as in troubleshooting any issues on behalf of the users.
Key areas of responsibility:
The Oracle Database Administrator will be required to perform the following duties, amongst others:
- Ensure all database servers are backed up in a way that meets the business’s Recovery Point Objectives (RPO)
- Test backups to ensure we can meet the business’ Recovery Time Objectives (RTO)
- Troubleshoot Oracle Database Server service outages as they occur, including after-hours and weekends
- Configure Oracle Database Server monitoring utilities to minimize false alarms
- As new systems are brought in-house, choose whether to use clustering, data guard, or other appropriate technologies
- Install and configure new Oracle Database Servers
- Upgrading the Oracle database software as and when required
- Deploy database change scripts provided by third party vendors
- When performance issues arise, determine the most effective way to increase performance including tuning, hardware purchases, server configuration changes, or index/query changes
- Document the Department’s database environment
- Tuning SQL and PL/SQL queries to improve performance
- Troubleshooting hardware using technology toolsets
- Failover clustering, SAN replication, and other high availability technologies
- Root Cause Analysis of production-related database issues
- Daily maintenance, monitoring, problem resolution and internal customer/development support
- Review, design and develop data models in conjunction with the application development teams
- The role might require traveling nationally and work after hours as and when required
Skills and Competencies
- Demonstrated experience with database technologies and API interfaces to WebApps and Administration in one or more of the following – PL/SQL, MySQL, Oracle, or NoSQL (minimum of 5 years)
- Experience in Sybase Database and Sybase Replication Server
- Experience with Oracle Replication and Clustering Technologies
- Experience in Unix AIX, Linux and Windows operating systems will be advantageous.
- Experience and very good understanding, especially practical experience in SAP basis administration will be very advantageous.
- Experience with Backup & Recovery Techniques (RMAN Knowledge key)
- A results oriented individual who thrives working in a fast paced environment and under pressure
- Strong written and oral communication skills
- Strong organizational and project management skills with effective results focus within an information systems environment.
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
- Self-motivated with the ability to manage changing priorities and meet deadlines.
- Proven ability to be flexible and work hard, both independently and in a team environment, in a high priority customer service, on-call environment with changing priorities.
- Willingness to work occasionally outside of normal business hours in response to needs of the systems being supported.
APPLICATIONS
Desired Skills:
- Education and experience required: – Diploma / Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science
- Information Systems
- Business Management
- Electrical Engineering
- Electronics Engineering
- or related discipline from an accredited tertiary institution is – Oracle Certified Professional 12g or greater. – 6+ years of experience in an Enterprise environment developing data management systems
- tools and architectures using Oracle tools – Experience designing and operating very large Data Warehouses and web facing online transaction processing databases. – Demonstrable proficiency and experience in Oracle
- SQL Server
- DB2
- Linux
- and programming languages such as R
- Python
- Ruby or Java.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma