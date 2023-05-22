Oracle Database Administrator – Gauteng Midrand

May 22, 2023

Responsible for performance, integrity, support, maintenance and security of Oracle databases. The Oracle Database Administrator is involved in the planning and development of a database, as well as in troubleshooting any issues on behalf of the users.

Key areas of responsibility:
The Oracle Database Administrator will be required to perform the following duties, amongst others:

  • Ensure all database servers are backed up in a way that meets the business’s Recovery Point Objectives (RPO)
  • Test backups to ensure we can meet the business’ Recovery Time Objectives (RTO)
  • Troubleshoot Oracle Database Server service outages as they occur, including after-hours and weekends
  • Configure Oracle Database Server monitoring utilities to minimize false alarms
  • As new systems are brought in-house, choose whether to use clustering, data guard, or other appropriate technologies
  • Install and configure new Oracle Database Servers
  • Upgrading the Oracle database software as and when required
  • Deploy database change scripts provided by third party vendors
  • When performance issues arise, determine the most effective way to increase performance including tuning, hardware purchases, server configuration changes, or index/query changes
  • Document the Department’s database environment
  • Tuning SQL and PL/SQL queries to improve performance
  • Troubleshooting hardware using technology toolsets
  • Failover clustering, SAN replication, and other high availability technologies
  • Root Cause Analysis of production-related database issues
  • Daily maintenance, monitoring, problem resolution and internal customer/development support
  • Review, design and develop data models in conjunction with the application development teams
  • The role might require traveling nationally and work after hours as and when required

Skills and Competencies

  • Demonstrated experience with database technologies and API interfaces to WebApps and Administration in one or more of the following – PL/SQL, MySQL, Oracle, or NoSQL (minimum of 5 years)
  • Experience in Sybase Database and Sybase Replication Server
  • Experience with Oracle Replication and Clustering Technologies
  • Experience in Unix AIX, Linux and Windows operating systems will be advantageous.
  • Experience and very good understanding, especially practical experience in SAP basis administration will be very advantageous.
  • Experience with Backup & Recovery Techniques (RMAN Knowledge key)
  • A results oriented individual who thrives working in a fast paced environment and under pressure
  • Strong written and oral communication skills
  • Strong organizational and project management skills with effective results focus within an information systems environment.
  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
  • Self-motivated with the ability to manage changing priorities and meet deadlines.
  • Proven ability to be flexible and work hard, both independently and in a team environment, in a high priority customer service, on-call environment with changing priorities.
  • Willingness to work occasionally outside of normal business hours in response to needs of the systems being supported.
    APPLICATIONS

Desired Skills:

  • Education and experience required: – Diploma / Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science
  • Information Systems
  • Business Management
  • Electrical Engineering
  • Electronics Engineering
  • or related discipline from an accredited tertiary institution is – Oracle Certified Professional 12g or greater. – 6+ years of experience in an Enterprise environment developing data management systems
  • tools and architectures using Oracle tools – Experience designing and operating very large Data Warehouses and web facing online transaction processing databases. – Demonstrable proficiency and experience in Oracle
  • SQL Server
  • DB2
  • Linux
  • and programming languages such as R
  • Python
  • Ruby or Java.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

