Oracle Database Administrator – Gauteng Midrand

Responsible for performance, integrity, support, maintenance and security of Oracle databases. The Oracle Database Administrator is involved in the planning and development of a database, as well as in troubleshooting any issues on behalf of the users.

Key areas of responsibility:

The Oracle Database Administrator will be required to perform the following duties, amongst others:

Ensure all database servers are backed up in a way that meets the business’s Recovery Point Objectives (RPO)

Test backups to ensure we can meet the business’ Recovery Time Objectives (RTO)

Troubleshoot Oracle Database Server service outages as they occur, including after-hours and weekends

Configure Oracle Database Server monitoring utilities to minimize false alarms

As new systems are brought in-house, choose whether to use clustering, data guard, or other appropriate technologies

Install and configure new Oracle Database Servers

Upgrading the Oracle database software as and when required

Deploy database change scripts provided by third party vendors

When performance issues arise, determine the most effective way to increase performance including tuning, hardware purchases, server configuration changes, or index/query changes

Document the Department’s database environment

Tuning SQL and PL/SQL queries to improve performance

Troubleshooting hardware using technology toolsets

Failover clustering, SAN replication, and other high availability technologies

Root Cause Analysis of production-related database issues

Daily maintenance, monitoring, problem resolution and internal customer/development support

Review, design and develop data models in conjunction with the application development teams

The role might require traveling nationally and work after hours as and when required

Skills and Competencies

Demonstrated experience with database technologies and API interfaces to WebApps and Administration in one or more of the following – PL/SQL, MySQL, Oracle, or NoSQL (minimum of 5 years)

Experience in Sybase Database and Sybase Replication Server

Experience with Oracle Replication and Clustering Technologies

Experience in Unix AIX, Linux and Windows operating systems will be advantageous.

Experience and very good understanding, especially practical experience in SAP basis administration will be very advantageous.

Experience with Backup & Recovery Techniques (RMAN Knowledge key)

A results oriented individual who thrives working in a fast paced environment and under pressure

Strong written and oral communication skills

Strong organizational and project management skills with effective results focus within an information systems environment.

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Self-motivated with the ability to manage changing priorities and meet deadlines.

Proven ability to be flexible and work hard, both independently and in a team environment, in a high priority customer service, on-call environment with changing priorities.

Willingness to work occasionally outside of normal business hours in response to needs of the systems being supported.

APPLICATIONS

Desired Skills:

Education and experience required: – Diploma / Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science

Information Systems

Business Management

Electrical Engineering

Electronics Engineering

or related discipline from an accredited tertiary institution is – Oracle Certified Professional 12g or greater. – 6+ years of experience in an Enterprise environment developing data management systems

tools and architectures using Oracle tools – Experience designing and operating very large Data Warehouses and web facing online transaction processing databases. – Demonstrable proficiency and experience in Oracle

SQL Server

DB2

Linux

and programming languages such as R

Python

Ruby or Java.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

