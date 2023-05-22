Senior Software Developer (CH907)

Our client in the financial services industry is looking for a Senior Software Developer to be part of an inhouse development team that produce scalable software solutions.

The successful candidate will join a team developer who work together with a team of Business Analysts and Operational manager to develop and support on an investment administration and Manco systems. The primary technologies used are C#, Delphi and MS SQL.

The candidate will also be involved in cross functional projects to develop integration and straight through processing solution from Wealth management systems and 3rd party solutions. The technology used is Angular, C#, .Net, .Net Core, Micro Services, API’s, and Azure App Services

Qualifications and experience:

10+ Years Software Development Experience

Experience in developing applications with C# (Web Application & Integration)

Experience in developing applications with Delphi (Desktop Applications)

Advanced SQL skills and experience working with complex SQL Stored Procedures.

Experience in working and a Waterfall methodology.

Experience in using report writing tools

A good understanding of object-oriented principles and practice

Experience in the financial services industry (investment products) will be considered as very beneficial.

Degree in Computer Science or similar qualification is beneficial

Responsibilities / Skills

Work with development teams and product managers to design and create scalable software

Build features and applications for desktop and web applications.

Participating in requirement discussions with the business analysts and other developers.

Writing and maintaining program and SQL code to meet system requirements, system design, and technical specifications.

Unit Testing.

Scripts for database table changes, stored procedures, queries, and lookups.

Debugging and correcting errors and faults.

Technology exposure (Required)

C#.Net

Delphi (Legacy system)

MS SQL

Object-orientation

Report Builder

Visual studio

Exposure to the following will be beneficial.

C++ (Legacy system)

Angular,

Azure App Services

Microservice and API’s

DevOps and Git

General

You can work in any of the client offices across the country or from your home office.

Should be willing to travel to the office if required (Meetings & Teambuilding)

Application details:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

C#

Delphi

Object-Oriented Programming

Software Development

SQL

Waterfall Model

Learn more/Apply for this position