Senior SQL/Python Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A self-driven & strong problem-solving Senior SQL/Python Developer with the ability to understand big picture in which business operates is sought by a dynamic Financial Services Provider. You will assist Business Analysts to translate strategic decisions into business solutions, provide higher technical & programming support as well as do coding, implementations, testing and system enhancements. The ideal candidate will require Grade 12/Matric, have a suitable Programming/IT Degree or Diploma with 3-4 years or more solid work experience in Programming and Database Design using MS SQL or Python. You must also have experience in Agile and Iterative methodologies; expertise on GIT operations or similar software; practical experience in high volume Capacity Planning & Performance Tuning, good System Modelling & skills in Java, JavaScript, PHP, CSS and HTML.

DUTIES:

Assist Business Analysts to translate strategic decisions into business solutions.

Assist with analysis and design of new systems and databases.

Assist with architecture of systems and IT (development) landscape.

Role includes coding, implementations, testing and system enhancements.

Provide higher technical and programming support.

Co-ordinate time and priorities to ensure that goals are met.

Advise management on best practices and design of new enhancements.

Coach junior staff members.

Manage the output of junior staff.

Software Development –

Assist with analysis and design of new systems, requirements and databases.

Develop technical specifications / program specifications and some systems documentation.

Develop modules for in-house system.

Responsible for basic Systems Analyst functions.

May assist with analysing system design requirements.

Advise management on effective applications, covering areas such as maintenance, support, man-machine interface, and data management requirements.

Provide sizing and scoping for development work required.

Develop, test, and implement new systems and system changes in accordance with agreed coding standards and principles.

Provide development solutions, which maintain the technical integrity of the solution.

Perform data conversion.

Document system features and functionality. The above is done under limited supervision.

System Testing –

Assist solution construction including Programming, Systems Testing and correction of programme models.

Interpret and execute test plans or assist in developing test plans in conjunction with Systems Analyst, Senior Analyst Programmer or Business Analyst.

Responsible for Unit Testing, Integration Testing, Regression Testing and Software Performance Testing.

Quality Management –

Ensure technical integrity of the solution.

Ensure that all system changes align with coding standards and principles.

Coaching –

Mentor Business Analysts, Data Analysts and Analyst Programmers through the whole development life cycle.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric / Grade 12.

A relevant Programming / IT Diploma / Degree.

Experience/Skills –

3-4 Years or more solid experience in Programming.

3-4 Years or more, experience in Database Design using MS SQL or Python.

Experienced in Agile and Iterative methodologies.

Expertise on GIT operations or similar software.

Practical experience in high volume Capacity Planning & Performance Tuning.

Experience in Java, JavaScript, PHP, CSS and HTML.

Good System Modelling skills.

Standby if needed.

Advantageous –

Knowledge of Mendix or low code technologies.

ATTRIBUTES:

Have a good working relationship with users, Business Analysts and other technical staff.

Works with little supervision.

Excellent problem solving and analytical skills.

Ability to deliver as per agreed time standards and work under pressure.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Personal Mastery.

Customer first.

Leading with influence.

Strategic.

Innovative.

Execution.

Collaboration.

Accountable for service delivery through own efforts and the team deliverables with limited supervision.

Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks, and output quality.

Make increased contributions by broadening individual skills.

Collaborate effectively with others to achieve personal and team results.

Accept and live the company values.

