Senior Systems Designer (Centurion) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

ANALYSE, develop and enhance software architecture and design solutions as your technical expertise as a Senior Systems Designer is sought by a dynamic Financial Security Regulator in Centurion. The role will be to enable the achievement of set business goals and objectives align to the agreed project delivery level. You will also be expected to develop solutions/applications based on frameworks & associated architecture development methods such as TOGAF, Zachman and GWEA while also reviewing and integrating technical architecture requirements and providing technical leadership in the implementation of custom off the shelf solutions and development of new solutions. You must possess a BSc./BTech Degree in Computer Science or equivalent with at least 6 years’ work experience in Application & Integration Design, designing distributed solutions and Enterprise-wide software solution architecture. You also require solid experience utilizing Casewise & BPMN or UML notations.

DUTIES:

Develop detailed solution architecture and design, including design models enabling development of the solution or application, based on frameworks and associated architecture development methods, including but not restricted to the following: TOGAF, Zachman and GWEA.

Develop Functional and Technical Systems Design Specifications.

Perform the application and technical architecture analysis, design, and implementation.

Gather and document both business and technical requirements (solution quality attributes).

Develop feasibility and gap analysis specification on existing and future software solutions.

Collaborate with other Project team resources, e.g., Architects, Analysts, Developers, etc.

Develop system guidelines and manuals for the organisation.

Provide input into architecture deliverables from other domains.

Assume technical leadership in the implementation of custom off the shelf solutions and development of new solutions.

Work with the customer and end users to define application and technical requirements.

Review and integrate the technical architecture requirements for the development, execution, and operations environments.

Maintain and support application designs in production, and provide input into operational process, e.g., back-ups, disaster recovery, system performance.

Identify and communicate any cross-area or cross-release issues that affect other project areas.

Ensure adherence to all quality management plans and standards by participating in quality management reviews.

Develop the solution’s proof of concept and configuration specifications.

Develop solution Terms of Reference for acquisition.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc. or BTech Degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

TOGAF Certification or equivalent is desirable.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 6 years’ experience in –

Application and Integration Design.

Designing distributed solutions.

Enterprise-wide software solution architecture. Solid experience in the use of modelling tools like Casewise. Proficiency in BPMN or UML notations. Solid experience in applying various design and architecture patterns. Solid experience in applying different software development methodologies. Ability to operate within a dynamic and changing software solutioning environment.



ATTRIBUTES:

Customer Service – Takes personal responsibility for correcting customer service problems.

Flexibility – Changes his/her perception, ideas or alters normal procedures to fit a specific situation to get a job done and/or meet company goals.

Impact and Influence – Calculates impact of actions or words and adapts a presentation or discussion to appeal to the interest or level of others.

Organisational Commitment – Aligns own priorities with organisational goals.

Commitment to Professional learning – Finds out and permanently scans what the latest trends are in the local market (what other organisations’ practices are, new technologies, etc.).

Teamwork – Encourages and helps others and publicly credits others who have performed well.

Analytical thinking – Makes multiple causal links: several potential causes of events, several consequences of actions, or multiple-part chains of events.

Achievement orientation – Makes specific changes within the work system or in own work methods to improve performance.

Initiative – Demonstrates the ability to anticipate and proactively manage all the variables involved, to ensure that critical opportunities for the Centre are not missed.

