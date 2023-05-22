SharePoint Developer

Our client is looking for a skilled SharePoint Developer to join their team (hybrid role).

Requirements:

Relevant Degree / Diploma.

5+ years’ experience as a SharePoint Developer, with SharePoint Online migrations.

Proficiency in SharePoint administration, configuration, and maintenance.

Strong knowledge of SharePoint integration with Microsoft Office 365, and Microsoft Teams.

Extensive experience in SharePoint development – customisation using SharePoint Designer, Power Automate, Power Apps, and other relevant tools.

Strong knowledge of SharePoint architecture, administration, and development.

Responsibilities:

Lead the planning and execution of SharePoint Online migration projects, ensuring a smooth transition from on-premises or File share environments.

Design, develop, and deploy custom SharePoint solutions, including web parts, workflows, and applications, using SharePoint Designer, Power Automate, Power Apps, and other relevant tools.

Customize SharePoint sites and templates to meet business requirements, ensuring an intuitive user experience.

Assess existing SharePoint environments and identify migration strategies, including data migration, content reorganisation, and user training.

Develop and implement SharePoint integration with other systems and platforms, such as Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Teams, and third-party applications.

Administer, configure, and maintain SharePoint environments, including SharePoint Online, ensuring optimal performance, security, and availability.

Monitor and troubleshoot SharePoint-related issues, including system performance, user access, and permissions.

Document SharePoint configurations, customizations, and development processes to maintain an up-to-date knowledge base.

Desired Skills:

SharePoint

Development

Power Apps

SharePoint Designer

Office 365

Microsoft Teams

SharePoint Migration

PowerShell

SPFx

