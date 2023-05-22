SharePoint Developer

May 22, 2023

Our client is looking for a skilled SharePoint Developer to join their team (hybrid role).

Requirements:

  • Relevant Degree / Diploma.
  • 5+ years’ experience as a SharePoint Developer, with SharePoint Online migrations.
  • Proficiency in SharePoint administration, configuration, and maintenance.
  • Strong knowledge of SharePoint integration with Microsoft Office 365, and Microsoft Teams.
  • Extensive experience in SharePoint development – customisation using SharePoint Designer, Power Automate, Power Apps, and other relevant tools.
  • Strong knowledge of SharePoint architecture, administration, and development.

Responsibilities:

  • Lead the planning and execution of SharePoint Online migration projects, ensuring a smooth transition from on-premises or File share environments.
  • Design, develop, and deploy custom SharePoint solutions, including web parts, workflows, and applications, using SharePoint Designer, Power Automate, Power Apps, and other relevant tools.
  • Customize SharePoint sites and templates to meet business requirements, ensuring an intuitive user experience.
  • Assess existing SharePoint environments and identify migration strategies, including data migration, content reorganisation, and user training.
  • Develop and implement SharePoint integration with other systems and platforms, such as Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Teams, and third-party applications.
  • Administer, configure, and maintain SharePoint environments, including SharePoint Online, ensuring optimal performance, security, and availability.
  • Monitor and troubleshoot SharePoint-related issues, including system performance, user access, and permissions.
  • Document SharePoint configurations, customizations, and development processes to maintain an up-to-date knowledge base.

Desired Skills:

  • SharePoint
  • Development
  • Power Apps
  • SharePoint Designer
  • Office 365
  • Microsoft Teams
  • SharePoint Migration
  • PowerShell
  • SPFx

Learn more/Apply for this position