SharePoint Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is looking for a skilled SharePoint Developer to join their team (hybrid role).
Requirements:
- Relevant Degree / Diploma.
- 5+ years’ experience as a SharePoint Developer, with SharePoint Online migrations.
- Proficiency in SharePoint administration, configuration, and maintenance.
- Strong knowledge of SharePoint integration with Microsoft Office 365, and Microsoft Teams.
- Extensive experience in SharePoint development – customisation using SharePoint Designer, Power Automate, Power Apps, and other relevant tools.
- Strong knowledge of SharePoint architecture, administration, and development.
Responsibilities:
- Lead the planning and execution of SharePoint Online migration projects, ensuring a smooth transition from on-premises or File share environments.
- Design, develop, and deploy custom SharePoint solutions, including web parts, workflows, and applications, using SharePoint Designer, Power Automate, Power Apps, and other relevant tools.
- Customize SharePoint sites and templates to meet business requirements, ensuring an intuitive user experience.
- Assess existing SharePoint environments and identify migration strategies, including data migration, content reorganisation, and user training.
- Develop and implement SharePoint integration with other systems and platforms, such as Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Teams, and third-party applications.
- Administer, configure, and maintain SharePoint environments, including SharePoint Online, ensuring optimal performance, security, and availability.
- Monitor and troubleshoot SharePoint-related issues, including system performance, user access, and permissions.
- Document SharePoint configurations, customizations, and development processes to maintain an up-to-date knowledge base.
Desired Skills:
- SharePoint
- Development
- Power Apps
- SharePoint Designer
- Office 365
- Microsoft Teams
- SharePoint Migration
- PowerShell
- SPFx