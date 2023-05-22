Software Development Engineer

Software Development & Deployment Engineer x2 (Joburg and Cape Town)

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Software Deployment Engineer who has expertise in both Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM) and Microsoft Intune platforms. In addition to SCCM and Intune knowledge, the ideal candidate must have extensive scripting experience and proficiency in common programming languages. As a Software Deployment Engineer, you will be responsible for planning, packaging, deploying, and troubleshooting software applications. Your scripting and programming skills will be essential in creating and automating deployment processes and optimizing software deployments.

Responsibilities

Software Deployment Planning: Collaborate with stakeholders to understand software requirements, develop deployment plans and create timelines for software deployments.

Package Creation and Testing: Prepare software packages for deployment, ensuring they are properly configured and tested.

Deployment Execution: Utilize SCCM and Intune to deploy software packages to end-user devices and systems, ensuring successful installations and minimal disruption to users.

Scripting and Automation: Develop and maintain scripts (e.g., PowerShell) and programs to automate software deployment tasks, streamline processes, and enhance efficiency.

Troubleshooting and Issue Resolution: Identify and troubleshoot deployment issues, including software installation failures, conflicts, and performance problems. Implement solutions to resolve issues promptly and minimize impact.

Patch Management: Assist in managing software patches, updates, and security fixes using SCCM and Intune, ensuring timely deployment and adherence to organizational policies and compliance requirements.

Programming and Integration: Utilize your programming skills, particularly in C#, to customize and enhance software deployment workflows, integrate deployment processes with other systems or tools, and develop custom solutions as needed.

Documentation and Reporting: Maintain accurate documentation of software deployment processes, configurations, and troubleshooting steps. Generate reports on software deployment status, success rates, and any issues encountered.

Collaboration and Coordination: Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including application owners, system administrators, and IT support, to ensure effective communication and coordination throughout the software deployment lifecycle.

Continuous Improvement: Stay up to date with the latest features and capabilities of SCCM, Intune, scripting languages, and programming frameworks. Recommend and implement process improvements, automation, and innovative solutions to optimize software deployment procedures.

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES:

Minimum of 5 years of experience as a Software Deployment Engineer or in a similar role, with expertise in SCCM, Intune, scripting, and programming languages.

SCCM and Intune Expertise: In-depth knowledge and hands-on experience with Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM) and Microsoft Intune, including software packaging, deployment, and troubleshooting.

Scripting Skills: Proficiency in scripting languages such as PowerShell to automate software deployment tasks and streamline processes.

Programming Skills: Strong knowledge of programming languages, particularly C#, to develop custom solutions, integrate deployment processes, and enhance software deployment workflows.

Software Deployment Skills: Proven experience in planning, packaging, and deploying software applications using both SCCM and Intune. Familiarity with application repackaging, MSI, and other deployment methods is desired.

Troubleshooting Skills: Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities to identify and resolve software deployment issues effectively.

Collaboration and Communication: Excellent interpersonal skills to collaborate with cross-functional teams and effectively communicate technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Documentation and Reporting: Strong documentation skills to maintain accurate records and generate reports on software deployment.

Disaster recovery principles and testing

Analytical and creative problem-solver

Able to work effectively and collaboratively as part of a bigger team, and to build and sustain relationships with key individuals on the basis of openness and trust

Effective communication, both orally and in writing, with colleagues and customers

Self-motivated in daily work, and shows initiative to ensure general technical competencies and specializations are kept up to date and in line with industry developments

Desired Skills:

7 years of general IT experience

at least 2 of which in a specialist role managing SCCM

AD

Exchange and Cloud Service Administration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

