Software Support Technician

May 22, 2023

DUR001830 – Software Support Technician – Pietermaritzburg
Purpose of the job:
Software Support Technician will be responsible for troubleshooting, diagnosing, and resolving software, hardware, and network problems users encounter.
Required Qualifications

  • A+ ana N+ is advantageous
  • Minimum formal qualification to perform this function is a Grade 12 certificate
  • A diploma / degree in IT will be advantageous

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

  • Minimum 2 years full time work experience and Customer Centric work ethics
  • Knowledgeable in all IT relates areas
  • Be adept with hardware and software
  • Updating of firmware on hardware
  • Co-ordinate Field Technicians Daily Tasks
  • Monitoring of data usage on the provider networks such as MTN, Vodacom
  • Maintaining up-to-date knowledge of industry developments

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Excellent communication (written & verbal)
  • Great interpersonal skills across all levels
  • Trustworthy and reliable
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Ability to work with teams as well as independently
  • Time management and prioritization skills
  • Analytical —able to grasp problems and identify solutions
  • Methodical — detail-oriented with a logical approach to problem-solving
  • Fast learner & Enthusiastic
  • Meticulous with attention to details.

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

Desired Skills:

  • Software
  • Hradware
  • firmware

