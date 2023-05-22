DUR001830 – Software Support Technician – Pietermaritzburg
Purpose of the job:
Software Support Technician will be responsible for troubleshooting, diagnosing, and resolving software, hardware, and network problems users encounter.
Required Qualifications
- A+ ana N+ is advantageous
- Minimum formal qualification to perform this function is a Grade 12 certificate
- A diploma / degree in IT will be advantageous
Technical Competencies and responsibilities
- Minimum 2 years full time work experience and Customer Centric work ethics
- Knowledgeable in all IT relates areas
- Be adept with hardware and software
- Updating of firmware on hardware
- Co-ordinate Field Technicians Daily Tasks
- Monitoring of data usage on the provider networks such as MTN, Vodacom
- Maintaining up-to-date knowledge of industry developments
Behavioural Competencies:
- Excellent communication (written & verbal)
- Great interpersonal skills across all levels
- Trustworthy and reliable
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to work with teams as well as independently
- Time management and prioritization skills
- Analytical —able to grasp problems and identify solutions
- Methodical — detail-oriented with a logical approach to problem-solving
- Fast learner & Enthusiastic
- Meticulous with attention to details.
Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.
Desired Skills:
- Software
- Hradware
- firmware