Software Support Technician – KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg

DUR001830 – Software Support Technician – Pietermaritzburg

Purpose of the job:

Software Support Technician will be responsible for troubleshooting, diagnosing, and resolving software, hardware, and network problems users encounter.

Required Qualifications

A+ ana N+ is advantageous

Minimum formal qualification to perform this function is a Grade 12 certificate

A diploma / degree in IT will be advantageous

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

Minimum 2 years full time work experience and Customer Centric work ethics

Knowledgeable in all IT relates areas

Be adept with hardware and software

Updating of firmware on hardware

Co-ordinate Field Technicians Daily Tasks

Monitoring of data usage on the provider networks such as MTN, Vodacom

Maintaining up-to-date knowledge of industry developments

Behavioural Competencies:

Excellent communication (written & verbal)

Great interpersonal skills across all levels

Trustworthy and reliable

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to work with teams as well as independently

Time management and prioritization skills

Analytical —able to grasp problems and identify solutions

Methodical — detail-oriented with a logical approach to problem-solving

Fast learner & Enthusiastic

Meticulous with attention to details.

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

Desired Skills:

Software

Hradware

firmware

