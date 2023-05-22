Template Developer_2093 – Gauteng Pretoria

May 22, 2023

  • Template Development, Maintenance and Support using OpenText ExStream Software.

  • Migration of all PageOut Templates to StoryTeller templates.

  • Effort Estimation and Scoping.

  • Close working Relationship with K-WOM Build team.

  • Server Certificates.

  • Input / Output Queues.

  • Application Interfaces.

  • Input Filters.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Experience with Document Template development solutions.

  • Experience in IT application SDLC process.

  • Matric + Qualification: Degree / Diploma in Information Technology or alternatively a qualification related to application development.

Desired Skills:

  • Document Template development solutions
  • SDLC process
  • Perl scripting

