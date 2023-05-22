Western Europe hardcopy shipments decrease

Western European shipments of hardcopy peripherals declined 4,3% year over year to 4,1-million units in 1Q23, according to research by International Data corporation (IDC).

There was improvement in product availability, enabling back-order fulfilment, but in some cases strong sales to distributors in 4Q22 led to a slowdown in shipments from some vendors to the channel in 1Q23.

For other vendors, fewer restrictions on factory capabilities enabled them to supply the channel much better than in the previous year and to be more active in the market with promotions.

Overall shipments for 1Q23 in Western Europe declined, but laser devices increased 14,5% in the quarter.

Highlights from the quarter and the year include:

* Inkjet shipments decreased by 11,5% in 1Q23 year over year.

* Colour inkjet shipments decreased by 11,8% in 1Q23 year on year; monochrome inkjet increased by 77,2% in 1Q23 year over year, but this accounted for less than 20 000 units.

* Colour laser increased by 37,1% in 1Q23 year over year, while monochrome was flat with an increase of only 0,4% in 1Q23 year over year.

* HP maintains overall market leadership, with 38,8%. Epson increased from 20,4% in 1Q22 to 20,7% in 1Q23, while Canon decreased its shipments in 1Q23 year over year, and Brother’s share increased in 1Q23 year over year. All participate in high-volume markets.

“Although the overall market declined in 1Q23, color laser increased for most segments except for the low end, below 10ppm devices. IDC expects vendors to focus on higher-speed value-added devices,” says Julio Vial, research manager: Western European Data and Analysis Group at IDC.