Application Support Specialist at Ppecb – Perishable Products Export Control Board – Western Cape Plattekloof 1

The company is currently looking to add an Application Support Specialist to their [URL Removed] will translate business unit needs and functional requirements into technical application requirements.
Key Responsibilities
- Communicate technical application requirements to various stakeholders
- Translate Business requirements into technical requirements
- Conduct user acceptance tests
- Adapt new ways to improve processes within applications to automate process and improve efficiency
- Document configuration changes done
- Create content for end users and train staff
- Adhere to ITIL processes at all times
- Resolve incidents on incident management system/ log and monitor calls in ticket tracking system
- Trouble-shooting and bug-fixing; conduct root-cause analysis and ensure corrective actions implemented
- Implement monitoring requirements
- Produce progress report on assigned metrics
- Monitor the ticket tracking system
Minimum Requirements
- ITIL Frameworks knowledge essential
- 4 years report writing skills a mandatory
- 4 years incident management experience
- Troubleshooting and problem solving experience
- 2 years User Acceptance Testing experience
- Software and hardware support experience
- Experience with dealing with multiple stakeholders
Desired Skills:
- Application Support
- Incident Management
- Troubleshooting
- Ticketing system Management
- UAT
- Report Writing
- SQL Application Support
- User Support
- Business support systems
- Business Applications
About The Employer:
A company that has been well known for its exceptional export services for over 90 years based in Cape Town. They have delivered valuable services to the perishable products industry and assisted organisations by providing them with quality product inspections.