Application Support Specialist at Ppecb – Perishable Products Export Control Board – Western Cape Plattekloof 1

The company is currently looking to add an Application Support Specialist to their [URL Removed] will translate business unit needs and functional requirements into technical application requirements.

Key Responsibilities

Communicate technical application requirements to various stakeholders

Translate Business requirements into technical requirements

Conduct user acceptance tests

Adapt new ways to improve processes within applications to automate process and improve efficiency

Document configuration changes done

Create content for end users and train staff

Adhere to ITIL processes at all times

Resolve incidents on incident management system/ log and monitor calls in ticket tracking system

Trouble-shooting and bug-fixing; conduct root-cause analysis and ensure corrective actions implemented

Implement monitoring requirements

Produce progress report on assigned metrics

Monitor the ticket tracking system

Minimum Requirements

ITIL Frameworks knowledge essential

4 years report writing skills a mandatory

4 years incident management experience

Troubleshooting and problem solving experience

2 years User Acceptance Testing experience

Software and hardware support experience

Experience with dealing with multiple stakeholders

Desired Skills:

Application Support

Incident Management

Troubleshooting

Ticketing system Management

UAT

Report Writing

SQL Application Support

User Support

Business support systems

Business Applications

About The Employer:

A company that has been well known for its exceptional export services for over 90 years based in Cape Town. They have delivered valuable services to the perishable products industry and assisted organisations by providing them with quality product inspections.

Learn more/Apply for this position