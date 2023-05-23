Automation Engineer (Remote) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client is a global IT managed service provider with a specific focus on the financial services industry. We provide fully outsourced IT built around best of breed public cloud solutions, ensuring the security and uptime of our customer environments backed up by our fanatical 24×7 support. This is a dynamic and fast paced environment that needs people with a strong desire to learn and a ‘can do’ attitude.

Role Description

The automation engineer role is aimed not only at our clients internal requirements, but also at providing automation projects and efficiency improvements for their customers which will be scoped individually as required.

Responsibilities include:

Detailed design, scoping and development of projects on the Microsoft 365 and Azure platforms.

Platform integration projects involving REST and SOAP API integration scripting.

Ownership of all testing and development processes and environments.

Work closely with all business departments to ensure quality and fit for purpose solutions.

Assist with reproduction, troubleshooting and resolution of bugs and issues

Create new automated tests and tasks and convert existing manual tests and tasks where applicable.

Taking part in team activities such as stand-ups, planning sessions, demos, collaborative development and code-reviews

Taking part in cross-team activities such as knowledge-sharing and documentation.

Technical skills

Essential

o 5+ years’ experience as a software engineer.

o MS Power Automate

o MS Power BI

o MS Power Apps

o Powershell Scripting

o REST API scripting experience

o SQL scripting experience

o C# (or similar scripting) experience.

o Azure function and logic app experience

o Git/repo/Azure Devops experience

Advantageous

o Experience with Microsoft Dynamics CRM and/or Salesforce CRM.

o Experience with continuous integration.

Soft Skills

Excellent attention to detail.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Eager to learn new skills.

Constantly improving current abilities.

Team player with a can-do attitude.

Organised and able to define and follow processes.

Ability to multitask.

Capable of working individually and as a part of the team.

MUST have a passion for achieving excellence in solution quality and reliability.

Technical Qualifications

Relevant development/language industry certifications

Microsoft certifications in the PL track

Experience

5+ years experience as a software/automation/development engineer.

Location

This role is based in South Africa and will be primarily remote/work from home. Currently 2 days per month are required as team days in shared office locations in either Johannesburg, Pretoria, or Cape Town.

Hours

The Automation Engineer will be expected to work standard South African business hours, Monday to Friday.

