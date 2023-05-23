Automation Tester at Reverside

Reverside is looking for a skilled Automation Tester to join our team!
At a high level, experience/Interests in the following areas are ideal
- C# or JAVA, Selenium
- Performance/Regression/Negative/Functional/Non-Functional/API Testing
- Testing Analysis (Analysis and documenting Test Cases, -Scenarios, -Plan)
- It is important that the person have the drive to want to learn and the ability to understand complex products and find solutions for complex problems.
- Java 8
- Cucumber
- TestNG
- Selenium web driver
- Jenkins
- Git
- Maven
Desired Skills:
- Automation Tester
- Information Technology
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]