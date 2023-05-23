Automation Tester at Reverside – Gauteng

May 23, 2023

Reverside is looking for a skilled Automation Tester to join our team!

At a high level, experience/Interests in the following areas are ideal

  • C# or JAVA, Selenium
  • Performance/Regression/Negative/Functional/Non-Functional/API Testing
  • Testing Analysis (Analysis and documenting Test Cases, -Scenarios, -Plan)
  • It is important that the person have the drive to want to learn and the ability to understand complex products and find solutions for complex problems.
  • Java 8
  • Cucumber
  • TestNG
  • Selenium web driver
  • Jenkins
  • Git
  • Maven

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

